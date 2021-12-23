Boric Plans Moderate Reforms to Ensure Governance in Chile – International

SANTIAGO – The new government of Gabriel Boric already faces the challenge of convincing sectors in the center and on the right of the Chile that it will not be radical in economic terms. Right after Sunday’s election result, 19, the Chilean market reacted to the victory of the leftist closing at a historic low. To guarantee its governability, the new president plans to moderate the tones of the promised reforms.

There are three reforms promised by Boric’s government plan: tax, social security and labor. According to the Chilean newspaper the third citing sources close to the new government, the pension reform will still undergo pre-legislative work and will be discussed with civil society, so it should not be processed any time soon. The labor issue should only begin to be discussed in the second half of 2022 . Therefore, the government’s first job will be to carry out its tax reform.

“There is a certain clarity in the urgency of tax reform, because it is the backbone of the projects that come after”, said Javiera Martínez, coordinator of Boric’s economic program during the campaign, in an interview with the third. “We also know that there is an urgency in the issue of social security, but we want a social dialogue before entering the project, so that it is feasible to move forward and be approved.”

Initially, the team responsible for Boric’s economic program pointed to reforms that should lead to a collection equivalent to 8% of GDP in 8 years and 6% within the government’s 4-year period. A few days before the election, this target was moderated, remaining at 5 points in 4 years, but still maintaining the expectation of 8% in 8 years.

Among the measures planned to increase the tax burden are: changes in the income tax, elimination of exemptions, wealth taxes, green taxes, royalties on mining and measures against tax evasion. But so far, the government has not decided whether to present its tax reform in a single package or whether there will be separate submissions by themes, a legislative strategy to secure some approvals.

With the revenue obtained from the tax reform, the new government intends to maintain a public debt that does not exceed 45% of GDP until the end of the presidential term, something that was not yet projected in the then candidate’s program.

But the full definition of how the government should conduct these reforms and the economic agenda is conditioned to the appointment of the cabinet, in particular the Ministry of Finance. After the reaction from the markets, Boric promised a quick definition of his cabinets and an “orderly economy”.

The 35-year-old student leader had promised to bury Chile’s neoliberal economic model, but in the weeks leading up to the second round, he softened his tone in an apparent nod to more centrist voters.

Autonomy to the Constituent

In another gesture of moderation, the president-elect made this Tuesday, 21, a visit to the Convention responsible for drafting the country’s new Constitution and stated that he will not try to tell the body what to do and will respect its decisions.

“I’m not going to try to guide the Convention with what it has to do, just respect and implement what is deliberately decided here,” said Boric after a meeting with the organization’s presidency.

“This is a matter of State, for the long term. We all have to do our best, regardless of our political differences, for this process to be successful, because if the Convention goes well, Chile will do well,” he added. .

The future Chilean president was one of the main promoters of the constituent process, which was born as a political way to calm the strong protests about equality in 2019 and which intended to leave behind the current Constitution, inherited from the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet (1973-1990) .

Calling the exit referendum, signing the text and implementing the rules of the new Magna Carta will be some of the main challenges of his term, which will start in March 2022 for a period of four years.

After the meeting, the organization’s president, indigenous scholar Elisa Loncón, also spoke. “Our convention opens doors towards these institutional collaborations, maintaining autonomy,” he said.

If the new constitution is approved in a referendum in 2022, it will be the first in Chile’s history to come from a fully democratic process. Renovated more than 50 times in the democratic period, the current Magna Carta was inspired by the ideas of the so-called “Chicago Boys”, a group of liberal economists and disciples of Milton Friedman who promoted the privatization of services such as water, pensions and health. /AFP, EFE AND REUTERS