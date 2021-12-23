Botafogo announces renewal of Gatito Fernández until 2022 | firefight

Botafogo announced this Wednesday night that it had renewed Gatito Fernández’s contract until the end of 2022. Without acting in the season due to a serious injury to his right knee, the player who had a contract near the end agreed to remain with the team for another season .

Gatito has not been on the field for Botafogo since September 2020, when the club eliminated Vasco in the Copa do Brasil. With pain in his right knee caused by bone edema, the goalkeeper had been called up by the Paraguay team, but the medical department in Alvinegro warned of the injury.

The Paraguayans considered that he could still go to the field and that’s what happened, in the match against Peru, for the World Cup qualifiers. The picture has deteriorated since then.

The renovation had dragged on since the beginning of the year, but the injury stopped the conversations a bit. The club knew that there was a possibility that the Paraguayan would be approached by other teams and leave for free at the end of the season.

In May, the goalkeeper underwent an arthroscopy and gradually resumed his physical conditioning work. With guaranteed access to the First Division, Gatito was even listed for the last game of the year, but did not enter the field in the draw with Guarani.

In addition to Gatito, Botafogo has Diego Loureiro, Douglas Borges and Igo Gabriel as options for the goal. While the Paraguayan goalkeeper did not agree on the renewal, the team showed interest in Renan, who is free on the market after playing for Ludogorets.

