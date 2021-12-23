Botafogo extends bond and love story with Nilton Santos Stadium

In 2015, the Alvinegra identity was printed at the Stadium, when the place was renamed Nilton Santos, in honor of the Botafogo idol known as the Football Encyclopedia

This Wednesday, 22, Botafogo extended the concession of the Nilton Santos Stadium with the City Hall of Rio de Janeiro. The current relationship lasted until 2031, but it was extended for another 20 years and now continues until 2051. The contract was signed by Mayor Eduardo Paes and the president of Glorioso, Durcesio Mello during a ceremony that was broadcast live on the club’s YouTube channel .

During the ceremony Durcesio spoke about the club’s plans for the stadium and the role it can play for the community. “We want to make this space a national reference center, attract investors, make us a reference arena, generate jobs, impact this community, and make Nilton Santos the symbol of Botafogo that we dream of”, he said.

The president of the club also spoke about the identification of fans in Alvinegra with the space. “Nilton Santos Stadium was embraced by our fans. We are developing game after game a beautiful story of love, affection and complicity. We overcame myths from the founding era, criticisms for difficult access, complaints that it was far away. The Botafogo native took Nilton Santos to his soul and heart, to his songs. He made it his home and territory and will do much more until 2051”.

And it is precisely this extraordinary connection between the club and the stadium that catches our attention. Walking through the space is to contemplate and feel Botafogo’s history in detail. The name itself is a reflection of the strength of the alvinegra fans. At first, the place was named Estádio Olímpico João Havelange, but at the request of the club and the fans, it was renamed Estádio Olímpico Nilton Santos in 2015.

But let’s go back to the beginning, the stadium was built on the former Federal Railroad site, in the Engenho de Dentro neighborhood, in the city of Rio de Janeiro, with the objective of hosting the 2007 Pan American Games. on June 30, 2007, it belongs to the Municipality of Rio de Janeiro, but ended up being granted to Botafogo, which leased the space. By the way, the opening was with Botafogo’s 2 x 1 victory over Fluminense.

But it was in August 2007, that the stadium considered the fifth most modern in the world became the home of Botafogo, when Alvinegro Carioca won the city’s bid and won the right to host its games there, in addition to managing and commercially exploiting the space. And since then, the link between the club and the environment would go far beyond a legal contract, the territory would become Glorioso’s home and, as Durcesio himself said in his speech, “would be embraced by the fans”.

The alvinegra identity was printed in 2015, when Botafogo filed a request to change the fantasy name to Estádio Nilton Santos, in honor of the idol known as Enciclopédia do Futebol, in 2017, becoming the official name of the multi-sport stadium.

According to the Botafogo website “In addition to the soccer field with natural grass, measuring 105 x 68m, the stadium has an athletics track, with nine lanes in the IAAF standard standard, two sectors for triple and long jump , one for pole vault, one for high jump and a dart track. There is also an attached field for training and an indoor athletics track for warm-up. The Nilton Santos Stadium currently has a capacity for 46 thousand people and was the main equipment of the 2016 Olympic Games.”.