Botafogo faces a slowdown to strengthen for the 2022 season

THE Botafogo The preparation for the 2022 season has already started. The club won access to Serie A in November, but has not yet announced a reinforcement for next year. The situation is starting to worry as the tendency is that some players from the starting lineup are leaving.

Pedro Castro and Rafael Navarro are the holders who have already said goodbye to the club. In addition to them, Marco Antônio, Luís Oyama and Barreto are important players who may leave Botafogo due to the end of the loan agreement. However, Alvinegro is still negotiating with the clubs so that it has a base for this season’s team for 2022. There is still the situation of Gatito, who has a bond until the end of the year and there has been no agreement for renewal yet.

Meanwhile, Botafogo’s rivals have already started to hire and are getting stronger. For example, Fluminense has already hit four players, in addition to coach Abel Braga. And Vasco has already closed with four athletes.

Without counting on Rafael Navarro, who has already said goodbye to the club, Botafogo goes to the market in search of a striker. One of the board’s dreams is the return of Elkeson. The player is free on the market and has already started conversations with Alvinegro.

The latest news on Botafogo’s radar is goalkeeper Renan. The player has been free on the market since leaving Ludogorets and the board is monitoring the 32-year-old goalkeeper’s return to the club. This is also due to the uncertainty of Gatito’s contract renewal.