Botafogo tries to cast for Serie A until April, and Durcesio pays Enderson’s permanence: ‘Question of honor for me’

the president of the Botafogo, Durcesio Mello, gave more details about the club’s planning for 2022. Still without having hired anyone or having renewed with the highlights of the Serie B champion team, the manager explained that Glorioso seeks to anticipate revenue to build the squad until April, seen the new transfer windows created by CBF (read more here).

– It would be ideal (to hire in June, with TV Series A quotas) in economic terms, but it won’t be possible, because CBF changed the window: the first one runs until April and the second until August. So, if I don’t sign a player for Serie A by April, he could only make his debut in September, and we could already be in a very bad situation in the table. I have to start this cast from now until April, this is no money. We are trying to make resources viable to allow for signings before what was our initial planning – said Durcesio to the SporTV team.

Durcesio Mello also confirmed the permanence of coach Enderson Moreira, who had asked for guarantees that the club would be able to assemble a good squad since the beginning of the year, and not just aiming at Serie A, halfway through the season.

– Regarding Enderson, he will stay at Botafogo. And he’s absolutely right when he says that the State club doesn’t give anything away, but fires a lot of coaches. It’s one of his concerns and we’re going to make it possible for the signings to be still for Carioca and maybe with one or two later for Serie A. Enderson stays yes, it’s a matter of honor for me – said the president alvinegro.