Brazil creates 324,112 formal jobs in November

Brazil created 324,112 formal jobs in November, the 11th consecutive month of positive balance, according to data from Caged (General Register of Employed and Unemployed) released today by the Ministry of Labor and Social Security. The number is the difference between 1,772,766 admissions and 1,448,654 dismissals registered in the month.

The result for November represents an acceleration in relation to October, when 241,0766 vacancies were created (data revised today), but is 13% lower compared to the same month last year, when 376,265 formal vacancies were opened.

In the accumulated result for the year, a balance of 2,992,898 jobs was registered, resulting from 19,136,617 admissions and 16,143,719 dismissals. In the same period last year, there was a net creation of 121,931 formal jobs.

The stock — the total number of formal jobs in Brazil — is 41,551,993, which represents a variation of 0.79% in relation to the previous month.

The positive numbers from Caged contrast with the overall unemployment rate in the country, which stood at 12.6% in the third quarter of 2021, reaching 13.5 million people. The data was released by the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) at the end of November and refers to the total number of jobs, with and without a formal contract.

4 sectors with positive balance

In November, four of the five sectors of the economy registered a positive balance in the creation of formal jobs. Are they:

Services (+180,960 posts)

Commerce (+139,287 posts)

Construction (+12,485 posts)

General industry (+8,177 jobs)

With the closing of 16,797 jobs, the sector of agriculture, livestock, forestry, fishing and aquaculture was the only one with a negative balance last month.

Division by region

All regions of Brazil had more hires than layoffs in November, according to Caged. See below:

Southeast (+178,422 service stations)

Northeast (+58,181 jobs)

South (+54,048 posts)

Midwest (+17,089 posts)

North (+15,952 posts)

Although Brazil continues to create job vacancies with a formal contract, informality remains high. According to IBGE data, the country reached an informality rate of 40.6% in the third quarter, with more than 37.7 million workers working informally.

Well

According to the ministry, 1.680 million workers were still with a provisional guarantee of employment in November thanks to adhesions to the Emergency Program for the Maintenance of Employment and Income (BEm).

For each month of suspension or reduction of working hours by the program, the worker has the same period of protection for his/her vacancy. The program was relaunched in April by the government for another four months this year.

Methodology

Since January of last year, the use of the Caged System has been replaced by the Digital Bookkeeping System for Tax, Social Security and Labor Obligations (eSocial) for companies, which brings differences in comparison with the results of previous years.

In the previous methodology (from 1992 to 2019), the best result for November in the series without adjustments was in 2009, when 246,695 places were created in the penultimate month of the year.

* With State Content