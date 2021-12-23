Brazil finishes 2021 in second place in the FIFA ranking; Belgium leads | international football

This Thursday morning, FIFA released the last ranking of 2021. For the fourth consecutive year, Belgium topped the list, but the Brazil, the second place comes right on the glue, with a small difference of 2.1 points. Current world champions, France complete the “podium”, which remains unchanged.

Copa América and Eurocopa winners, respectively, Argentina in fifth (+108.51 points compared to December 2020) and sixth placed Italy (+115.77 points) saw their point count increase considerably compared to of the titles.

Despite occupying the 40th position, Canada was considered a big highlight of the year. The Concacaf leader won no less than 130.32 points in the last 12 months. The journey to the semi-finals of the Gold Cup, as well as the impressive results in the qualifiers, were determining factors in this rise. Host of the 2022 World Cup, Qatar is 48th in the ranking.

Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, only 352 international matches were played in 2020. Since 1987 (323 matches), such a low number of matches in a year has not been seen. On the other hand, the football planet made up for lost time with a record 1,116 matches played in 2021.

Check out the top 10 of the FIFA rankings

Belgium – 1,828.45 points Brazil – 1,826.35 points France – 1,786.15 points England – 1,755.52 points Argentina – 1,750.51 points Italy – 1,740.77 points Spain – 1,704.75 points Portugal – 1660.25 points Denmark – 1,654.54 points Netherlands – 1,653.73 points

Of the top 10 in the FIFA rankings, only Italy and Portugal have yet to secure a place in the next World Cup.

