Brazil generates 324,000 formal jobs in November, the highest number in three months, says government | Economy

Brazil generated 324,112 jobs with a formal contract in November this year, informed the Ministry of Labor and Social Security this Thursday (23). The data are from the General Register of Employed and Unemployed Persons (Caged).

In all, according to the ministry, the country registered in November 1,772,766 hires and 1,448,654 layoffs.

The result represents a worsening in comparison with November last year, when 376,265 formal vacancies were opened.

However, it was the best monthly result since August this year, when 275,284 formal jobs were created.

Creation of Formal Jobs in Brazil Source: Ministry of Labor

Comparing numbers with years prior to 2020, according to analysts, is no longer adequate because the government changed the methodology at the beginning of last year.

Caged figures for October 2021 show that formal jobs have been created in four of the five sectors of the economy.

Opening of vacancies by sector of the economy November 2021 Source: Caged

The data also reveal that vacancies were opened in all regions of the country last month.

November employment by region Source: General Register of Employed and Unemployed Persons (Caged) of the Ministry of Economy

Also according to the Ministry of Labor, they were created 2.992 million vacancies in the accumulated result for the first eleven months of this year.

In the same period last year, 121,931 formal jobs had been opened.

At the end of November 2021, Brazil had a balance of 41.551 million formal jobs.

This represents an increase in comparison with January of this year (38.805 million jobs) and, also, with November 2020, when the balance was at 38.716 million.

Average Admission Salary

The government also reported that the average admission salary was R$1,778.84 in November this year, which represents a real fall, with the values ​​being corrected by the INPC, of ​​BRL 31.7 compared to October 2021 (BRL 1,810.54) and also compared to November of last year, when it totaled BRL 1,866.43.

The data from the General Register of Employed and Unemployed considers workers with a formal contract, that is, it does not include informal workers.

Thus, the results are not comparable with the unemployment figures, released by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), collected through the Continued National Household Sample Survey (Pnad).

Caged numbers are collected from companies and cover the private sector with a formal contract, while PNAD data are obtained through household surveys and also cover the informal sector of the economy.

According to the IBGE, the unemployment rate in Brazil dropped to 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, but the lack of work still affects 13.5 million Brazilians.