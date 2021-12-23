Brazilian giant moves forward and is close to hiring Soteldo

The well-known Soteldo is very close to returning to Brazilian football in the year 2022. After the various rumors surrounding the name of the striker, who plays in US football, the São Paulo, who has already hired Rafinha, advanced in the conversations and is very close to announcing the striker for the next football season in Brazil.

Soteldo is 24 years old and, in Brazil, he lived his heyday with the Santos shirt. It was at the São Paulo club that he gained his great prominence, until he was sold to football in the United States. There, Soteldo was unable to adapt and, therefore, his name was always spoken in clubs in Brazil.

Wasting no time, São Paulo, from Ceni, advanced in interest and is now very close to announcing the signing of the striker. The information is from journalist João Pedro Sgarbi, who informs that the tricolor of Morumbi has advanced negotiations with Toronto FC and is in final details to close with the Venezuelan attacking midfielder. The value was not revealed.

Soteldo left Santos this year to join Toronto, in the United States. However, the nostalgia for Brazilian football spoke louder and the striker was always interested amid the movements of clubs in Brazil. São Paulo has always been interested, and now it is close to closing the deal.

Sao Paulo wants a striker

Ceni’s team is still on the hunt for a center forward to match the squad. At the moment, he has some names in the crosshairs, but no advanced negotiations.