Brazilian Industry expands trade relations with the Middle East at Expo 2020 Dubai

Expo 2020 Dubai is hosting the entire world. For 6 months, all visitors are impacted by new experiences, acquire knowledge and connect with other minds, which serve as inspiration to create, collaborate and innovate.

But, in addition to experiencing these experiences, the biggest event on the planet attracts, mainly, businessmen, investors and authorities from all countries, who are looking to get to know the Arab market better, adapt internationalization strategies, expand networking and close deals.

The United Arab Emirates is currently one of the Arab countries with the greatest openness to the Western world. And in Latin America, Brazil is its main trading partner.

So much so that CNI sent a delegation of more than 300 business leaders, from all sectors, to Expo Dubai. This delegation, which was part of the Brazil – United Arab Emirates Prospective Mission, went deeper into the ways of operating in the country to export, import and seek investors and partners for projects in Brazil.

“The market represents an opportunity for Brazilian companies to operate throughout the Middle East, Africa and South Asia, using the UAE as a logistical hub for other countries in the region. It is a rich, developing country, with important lines of financing and subsidies for establishing new businesses”, explains Felipe Spaniol, coordinator of Internationalization Services at CNI.

In the Brazilian industry, the food sector adapted its practices to export food in accordance with Islamic rules and today it is the largest exporter, accounting for 29.68%. Followed by pearls, precious or semi-precious stones, with 18.86%, and sugars and confectionery products with 15.36%.

The United Arab Emirates is the 29th country in trade with Brazil and the second in the Middle East, just behind Saudi Arabia, with US$ 2.1 billion in flow of goods (from January to September 2021).

“Having an operation in the United Arab Emirates could mean for a Brazilian company to consolidate a platform for accessing markets to which they currently do not have access. Dubai not only offers advantages from a logistical point of view, due to its geographic location, but also the possibility of entering markets that already maintain trade flows with the UAE and for which companies find it more difficult to enter only with their operations from the Brazil”, explains Felipe Spaniol.