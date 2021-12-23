Bricklayer jumps into the river and rescues a drowning 7-month-old baby – General

The narrow pedestrian walkway. Ana Jlia’s mother (highlight) slipped and fell. The baby ended up in the river water (photo: Reproduction Social Networks) On Tuesday afternoon (21/12), a 7-month-old child escaped certain death after his mother slipped in the mud on top of the bridge over the Rio So Manoel, in the West district, in Mutum, Vale do Rio Doce . The girl, whose name is Ana Jlia Rodrigues, was on her mother’s lap, who, when she fell, could not hold her daughter, who ended up in the riverbed.

A tragic fate seemed to be set for Ana Jlia, but in her path was a superhero without a cape and a sword. And no superpowers. His name: Joo Marinho, 60 years old, a retired bricklayer, who undergoes health treatment and cannot fully move his right arm.

Even weakened, the bricklayer was moved by the despair of Ana Jlia’s mother. He jumped into the muddy waters of the Rio So Manoel and saved the girl. It was a party! People who arrived at the scene frightened to see the child saved.

Downstairs, on the riverbank, Joo Marinho asked for help to get out of the water and out of the woods. He complained of pain in his legs, because of the cramps. He got help and got out of the river.

In the next chapter of the story of little Ana Jlia, she was already on her way to Mutum Hospital. There, she was examined and the medical team found small scratches on her frail body.

The episode ended well for Ana Jlia, her mother and the superheri bricklayer. But the district’s residents were not entirely satisfied. They complained about the abandonment of the bridge, which, according to them, has a very narrow pedestrian crossing, is always full of mud and the guardrail is inadequate. The Municipality of Mutum informed that, as soon as the rainy season passes, the bridge will receive improvements.