Brigitte Macron files lawsuits against false rumors that he was born a man

PARIS (Reuters) – Brigitte Macron, wife of French President Emmanuel Macron, is starting lawsuits against the spread of false allegations that she is a transgender woman who was born a man, her lawyer said on Wednesday.

Conspiracy theorists, including those from anti-vaccine circles and far-right, have lashed out at the First Lady on social media ever since a far-right publication published the unfounded rumors in the fall of the Northern Hemisphere.

According to rumors, she was born a man with the name Jean-Michel Trogneux. Trogneux is Brigitte Macron’s maiden name.

The allegations surfaced as her husband prepares for next year’s elections, although he has yet to officially declare he will run, and raise fears of a period of crude campaigning like that of recent balloting in the United States.

The hashtag #JeanMichelTrogneux has been a trend on Twitter in France in recent weeks.

Lawsuits against several individuals were launched after the false allegations gained momentum in the wake of a video broadcast on social media on Dec. 10, Brigitte Macron’s lawyer Jean Ennochi told Reuters.

Ennochi did not identify the defendants, nor did he specify whether the complaint is being filed in a civil or criminal court. Brigitte’s office declined to comment.

The president met her when he was 15 and she was a 40-year-old teacher.

(By Mimosa Spencer)

