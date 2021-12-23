British scientists complete the tree of life

Biologists have researched the relationship of all 2.2 million known species. The result is a “Google Earth of biology”, which explains in detail the connections between the most different species already catalogued.

It took almost 10 years collecting, studying and completing data, but the result finally came out: two British biologists can now display, through the so-called “tree of life”, as the 2.2 million cataloged terrestrial species are or were – as many have gone extinct – linked together.

To generate the detailed and complete view of the tree, scientists James Rosindell, a biodiversity researcher at Imperial College London, and evolutionary biologist Yan Wong, from Oxford University, organized the species according to their species. genetic relationships (phylogeny) and not via taxonomy, which separates beings into groups with similar characteristics.

This is explained by the fact that traditional classifications such as “fish” do not always reflect the true relationships between species. Some mammals, for example, may be closer to some fish than some fish are to each other.

“We hope to provide a whole new way of understand the evolutionary history and vastness of life on Earth, with all its beauty,” says Rosindell.

Interaction with the new study can be done by anyone on the OneZoom.org website. To facilitate the search, there is a menu to search for different species and be surprised by the relationships between them. Because of this, Rosindell and Wong classify the project as a “Google Earth of biology”, according to a quote taken from an article published in the journal Methods in Ecology and Evolution.

Visualization made possible by Big Data

The biologists’ project started in 2012 with only 5,000 species of mammals. Now, there are more than 2.2 million species, of which 85,000 have a photo stored in the tree. So, it was thanks to the development of new algorithms they managed to record all information in databases, incorporating Big Data from various sources. By hand, this job would have been impossible.

“Two million species is too many to visualize. No museum or zoo can store all of that. tool, however, helps to show all species on earth and, in this way, allows users to identify themselves with their characteristics”, explains Rosindell.

All cataloged species are symbolized by a leaf in the “tree of life”, and each sheet contains both common and scientific names in multiple languages. By clicking on the name, it is possible to obtain more information about the genetics of each species.

Colors define the situation of each species

Green, red and black leaves define the current state of each being catalogued In the project. The green color indicates that the species is alive; the red one, which exists but is at risk of extinction; and the black one, which was extinct.

“We work hard to make the tree accessible to everyone, and we hope that this way we can also send an important message: that much of our biodiversity is under threat”, says Rosindell.

There is also the gray color, which indicates that little is known about the species..

“It’s amazing how much research is still needed,” says Wong.

In order to fill these gaps, it is possible to support the project financially to the “adopt” a species, which has been done so far by 800 people. The “adoption” allows you to leave a name or a message on the sheet of the respective species.

The ranking of the most popular species

Based on the English Wikipedia pages, there is an assessment of the most popular species between users. Unsurprisingly, humans appear at the top, regarded as “the high point of creation.”

Wolves and dogs follow, with at least six species of monkeys in close proximity. Despite popular videos on the internet, cats only appear in 12th place.

Among the plants, marijuana and cabbage are the most popular. Among mushrooms, those known as fly swatters appear first. Among the fish, brown trout.

What appears to be merely a diversion also has a very serious background, according to biologists:

“The index of popularity has the potential to provide information about conservation measures, especially when evidence is needed regarding the rise or fall of public interest,” the researchers write in the article.

And the project, which is not just about discovering new things in nature, goes beyond that. Rosindell and Wong hope that the “tree of life” will also be displayed in museums or zoos, so that more people will have access to information about biodiversity and thus be directly involved in its conservation.