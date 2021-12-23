Bruno Alves will terminate with São Paulo and move to Grêmio permanently

Trading will no longer be on loan, but definitively. The defender has a contract with the São Paulo team until the middle of 2023.

No space with coach Rogério Ceni at São Paulo, the defender Bruno Alves must be confirmed as a new reinforcement of the Guild in the coming days, as well as right-back Orejuela, who will go on loan. The shirt 3, however, will not be loaned to the Tricolor Gaucho, being transferred permanently.

According to reporter Eduardo Rodrigues, from the GE website, Bruno Alves will terminate the contract with São Paulo, which would run until June 2023. The Tricolor São Paulo will receive a percentage of a possible sale of the defender, but the size of the slice was not revealed by the parties . Bruno is 30 years old and leaves São Paulo after more than 4 years.

Title holder in previous seasons, Bruno Alves lost ground in 2021 after Miranda’s arrival. Arboleda has had a great time this last year and has not renewed his contract yet. On the left side, Bruno faced competition from Léo, who established himself between the holders in a scheme with three defenders.

São Paulo approaches Alisson and Soteldo

The big news for the São Paulo fans this Wednesday (22) was the forwarding of negotiations with the Venezuelan soteldo, ex-Santos, as reported by journalist João Pedro Sgarbi, from TV Bandeirantes. About to terminate the contract with Grêmio, Alisson is another player aligned with São Paulo.