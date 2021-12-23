Bugsnax, Fortnite and Deathloop were some of Naughty Dog’s favorite games in 2021 • Eurogamer.pt

Every year it’s easy to find out which games the players have liked. There are lots of votes on different platforms that let you know widely the different opinions and tastes. But what about video game creators? Do your favorite games more or less meet the general public’s tastes?

Not all studios do this, but Naughty Dog, known as Uncharted and The Last of Us, decided to share on their website a list of the team’s favorite games from 2021. There are surprising choices, like Bugsnax, chosen by vice president Christian Gyrling . The justification is that it was an experience in which he felt closer to his 7-year-old daughter.

The other choices are more consensual, but there are less popular games like Frostpunk, House of Ashes and Inscryption that appear on the list. It remains to be noted that these choices are made by a very limited number of people at Naughty Dog, the studio employs hundreds of employees so the list would probably be much longer if they included everyone’s choices.

Naughty Dog’s Favorite Games in 2021