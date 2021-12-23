Buried 5,700 years ago: Scientists find the oldest family – Science

(photo: Courtesy of Corinium Museum, copyright Cotswold District Council) Thanks to DNA analysis, a group of international researchers found that one of the best preserved neolithic tombs in the UK housed five generations of a single family. Experts evaluated fragments that belonged to individuals buried approximately 5,700 years ago – around 3700 to 3600 BC – about 100 years after agriculture was introduced in the region. The data were presented in the latest issue of the specialized journal Nature and reveal the oldest family tree in the world.

The collective tomb evaluated by the scientists, located in Hazleton North, in the Cotswolds-Severn mountain region, has compartmentalized areas, constructed in an L-shape. The researchers analyzed DNA extracted from the bones and teeth of 35 individuals buried within two of these areas and found that 27 of them were close biological relatives.

The majority of the group descended from four women who had children with the same man. According to scientists, men were generally buried closer to their parents and brothers. No evidence was found that the other eight individuals analyzed were biological relatives of the rest of the group, which may suggest that direct kinship was not the only inclusion criterion in the old cemetery, the team thinks.

“It was hard to imagine, just a few years ago, that we would ever know so much about these Neolithic structures and traditions. But that’s just the beginning and there’s no doubt much more to discover elsewhere in Britain and beyond.” , emphasizes, in a statement, Ron Pinhasi, a researcher at the University of Vienna, Austria, and one of the authors of the study.

For David Reich, a researcher at Harvard University, in the United States, and one of the authors of the study, the data obtained open the door for further similar genetic analysis, capable of helping to reveal other details related to the funeral rituals of ancestral peoples . “This study reflects what I think is the future of the study of ancient DNA: with archaeologists being able to evaluate, with quality, archaic genetic structures and being able to answer questions that are really important to them”, he justifies.