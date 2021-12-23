Burnout is classified as an occupational disease in 2022 – what changes in practice?

Burnout, also known as burnout syndrome, is now categorized as occupational disease as of January 1, 2022. This is when the new WHO (World Health Organization) classification for the disease comes into effect, which starts to receive ICD 11.

“The new classification will facilitate recognition by the INSS of the right to leave due to occupational disease”, says Peterson Muta, a lawyer at the LO Baptista office.

What does this mean in practice? From a legal point of view, according to experts consulted by the 6 minutes, little changes. What changes is that now the classification already relates the disease directly to work, which does not occur with other syndromes.

But even without this specific classification, the diagnosis of the disease already gave the right to leave from work.

For companies, there is an alert to redouble mental health care. “Employees must not be overloaded with overtime or excessive work. Overtime is not to be used in a common and everyday way. If he works a lot of overtime, it’s because there’s a problem with productivity or fewer people than he needs to,” says José Carlos Wahle, partner at Veirano Advogados.

For Peterson Muta, companies also need to better train employees in management positions. “Leaders need to know they can’t demand that much from their teams. Schedules need to be respected. And more attention needs to be paid to the emotional health of the teams.”

Did Burnout gain more importance in the pandemic? The pandemic exposed a problem that had existed before. Figures from the Special Secretariat for Social Security and Work show that the granting of sick pay and disability retirement due to mental and behavioral disorders hit a record in 2020, the year of the pandemic. In addition, these disorders ended up gaining importance in the ranking of absences from work due to occupational disease.

“People are overwhelmed and don’t feel fulfilled and compensated for it. In addition to the tiredness, she has a feeling of uselessness, that no matter what you do, it will be insufficient and get you nowhere. It is a contemporary evil that deserves a fair and correct classification”, says Wahle.

What other precautions are necessary with the new classification? For the partner at Veirano Advogados, it is necessary to be even more careful with the correct classification of the disease. “Incorrect classification can determine wrong causality,” he said. “In the diagnosis of psychological disorder, such as stress, there is always doubt about causality with work. Burnout is work-specific, there is no such doubt.”

What does that mean? That in the diagnosis of Burnout, the margin for contesting whether it is a work-related illness or not is minimal. “In other diagnoses, such as depression or anxiety, it is up to the doctor to assess whether there is a relationship with work. The cause may have family or health reasons. I can have several reasons and none of them have any relation to the work”, says Wahle.

That’s why he defends the improvement of occupational medicine services that accompany employees in pre-employment, dismissal and periodic exams. “The admission exam is a bit neglected today, focusing more on the physical part than on emotional health issues. Companies are at risk of hiring people who are on the verge of Burnout because they have had devastating jobs before and it goes undetected on the admission exam. It is important that the examination is attentive and careful.”

