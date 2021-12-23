Butantan says he was surprised by new demands from Anvisa on CoronaVac

posted on 12/22/2021 6:35 PM



Banner of the Butantan Institute, in São Paulo – (credit: Carl de Souza/AFP)

The Butantan Institute stated, in a statement, this Wednesday (22/12), that it was surprised by information from the press about the decision of the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) to ask for more information about the request to use the CoronaVac vaccine in children and adolescents aged 3 to 17 years.

Butantan also informed that Anvisa did not ask questions during the meeting held this Tuesday (12/21) between technicians from the agency and representatives of the institute. “There needs to be more clarity on the part of Anvisa so that matters such as the approval of the vaccine in the pandemic context in which we live are dealt with quickly enough”, says the note.

The 30-day period for analyzing Butantan’s request is paused until the institute responds to the new technical requirements from Anvisa, sent earlier this Wednesday (12/22). According to the statement from the agency, these data are necessary for the technical team at Anvisa to assess the request made by the São Paulo institute.

Butantan indicated that last week it sent two dossiers with five new studies, as well as pharmacovigilance and safety data from Sinovac, a Chinese company that produces CoronaVac and the Chilean government, which uses the vaccine to immunize children.

In August, the Collegiate Board of Anvisa, unanimously denied the same request “because of the limitation of data in the studies presented at that time”. In the technicians’ evaluation, “there was practically no change in relation to the data” of the rejected request and the most recent request. However, the information differs from that disclosed in the Butantan note.