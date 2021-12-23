Caetano talks about ‘dark’ ancestors and Caruso does a cartoon about the evolution of the species – 12/21/2021 – Illustrated

While Caetano Veloso discussed his ancestry at Roda Viva this Monday and recalled memories about his parents and grandparents, who he assumes were not white, Paulo Caruso made a cartoon that attributed “whitening” to the “evolution of the species”.

The illustration came from a video sent by journalist Elisângela Roxo, who questioned when Caetano became aware that he is brown. “Do you know about the whites, blacks and indigenous people you are descended from?”

Caetano replied that his parents “were born to mothers who had children with more than one man, none of whom were married to any of them” and, therefore, has no “clear idea of ​​who their grandparents are”.

The musician explained that he only knew his maternal grandmother, who was “white from Bahia, white from Brazil”, and that his sisters knew his paternal grandmother, but at the time, she had vitiligo, “so what was her color, my sisters didn’t see “.

He added that his mother “looked like an Indian” and his father was “a typical mulatto”, which leads him to assume that his paternal grandfather was “black or darker mulatto”, but that he doesn’t know well his ancestry because he didn’t know nobody.

To illustrate the answer, Caruso painted the silhouettes of six men, the first black, the last gleaming white, and wrote that “the evolution of the Caetano species has turned white.”

Caruso told the story that he doesn’t see a racist connotation in art. “I don’t have that attitude. The evolution of the species is a well-known illustration. It’s based on the colloquial image. It’s not a judgment of what evolution is. I only used a very well-known image.”

Sought, the musician did not comment on the case until the publication of this text.