Camila Queiroz speaks for the first time about Globo’s departure and Angel’s outcome: “I wouldn’t oppose”

In a new video published on social networks, actress Camila Queiroz spoke for the first time about her break with TV Globo and the consequent adapted ending of “Secret Truths 2“. In her Instagram Stories, the actress denied, among other things, the accusations that she had made “unacceptable contractual demands”, stating that the displeasure on the part of the creators happened due to a “suggestion of guarantee for the work”.

“Much was said about unacceptable contractual requirements. You know that an artist’s life is governed by an agreement of wills. These ‘supposed requirements’ that I made are nothing beyond the standards of contracts for artists or any other professional who seeks an organization for their development”, he explained.

“I suggested a guarantee for the work. If dedicating one more season would mean for me to give up other projects, it’s like renting a house, you have to give it a guarantee. Is she unusual? I think not”. Queiroz also stated that he had a conversation with the author of the plot, Walcyr Carrasco, shortly after the event and said that he never tried to define what would happen in the outcome of the episodes.

“I wanted to know the direction so that I, as an actress, could define the construction of the character. I needed to know if I was building for the submission or prospecting for the next season (…). I sent a message to the author and made it clear that if the fate was the character’s death I would not object, as long as it was his decision”.

Camila Queiroz spoke about the contractual requirements that they were saying that she did to continue in secret truths pic.twitter.com/aNno8C6oEo — matheus (@whomath) December 21, 2021

The comments made by the actress come hours after columnist Patricia Kogut, from the newspaper O Globo, stated in a note the possibility of Queiroz returning to the cast of the third season. According to the publication, negotiations are in progress and the channel’s doors are open – except for its manager, supposedly responsible for the disagreement.

Episodes of “Secret Truths 2” are available on Globoplay.