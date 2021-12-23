Camilo announces above-inflation adjustment for state employees; see index – Ponto Poder

Governor Camilo Santana (PT) sent a message to the Legislative Assembly of Ceará (AL-CE), this Wednesday night (22), proposing a readjustment of 10.74% for all state servers.

The readjustment announced by Camilo during live broadcast remains above inflation projected by the Central Bank (BC) for this year, of 10.2%.

According to the head of the Executive, the increase should be scaled as follows: half from January from 2022 and the other from May of 2022.

The increase will be voted on by the Legislative Assembly (AL) this Wednesday night. If state deputies approve, the general review of civil servants will proceed to the governor’s sanction.

salary improvements

Along with members of his economic team, the governor informed that proposals for salary restructuring were also sent to AL for civil servants in different areas, such as Health, Education, Culture, Agriculture and Public Safety.

These restructurings, according to Camilo, should be added to the salary improvements already approved this year, which will have repercussions from January 2022.

“On today’s date we are forwarding salary improvements that will impact salary improvements in all servers and in all categories”, he said, stressing that the servers that had salary improvements, with repercussions from January, will also receive the 10th revision. .74%, twice.

“This is a form of recognition for public servants in the State of Ceará, at such a challenging time. Few Brazilian states have improved their salaries, starting in 2022”, added the governor.