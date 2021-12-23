Camilo announces salary readjustment of 10.74% to all state civil servants in Ceará | Ceará

Governor Camilo Santana (PT) sent a message to the Legislative Assembly proposing a 10.74% wage improvement for all state employees in Ceará. The announcement was made live broadcast on social networks late this Wednesday (22).

Share this news on WhatsApp

Share this news on Telegram

“I have just forwarded important messages to the Legislative Assembly regarding improvements in the salaries of civil servants in the state of Ceará. From January of next year, everyone without exception will earn 10.74% of salary improvements, of general review as a means of appreciation and recognition of the work of public servants in the state of Ceará,” said Camilo.

The proposal is for the readjustment to be made in two installments, half in January 2022, and the other half starting in May. The index indicated by the state manager is above the inflation forecast by the Central Bank of 10.2%.

State deputies are meeting this Wednesday night in an extraordinary session to discuss the approval of the adjustment proposal made by Camilo Santana.

Proposals for bonuses and plans for positions and careers for some categories, such as safety, health, culture and education, were also sent to the vote at the Assembly. The state budget for 2022 which is stipulated at more than 28 billion reais.