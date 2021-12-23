Campina Grande identifies suspected cases of Influenza A H3N2

The Campina Grande Health Department is monitoring cases identified as suspected for Influenza A H3N2.

Patients with flu conditions that are being monitored were submitted to tests and are waiting for the results, but the Municipal Health Department has already issued a warning to the population to redouble care for the prevention of the disease.

Doctor Gilney Porto, Municipal Health Secretary

Suspected cases were identified in a private company and the patients were isolated so there would be no increase in the infection curve in the environment.

Most have already gone through care and are in home recovery. People are also monitored by Health Surveillance.

“Many cases were discarded, but we are awaiting a series of results. We are doing a work to control transmission, isolating sectors of the company in so-called clusters or groups that do not communicate”, explained the director of Health Surveillance of the municipality, Miguel Dantas.

The Health Surveillance also intensified monitoring in hospital units, such as the Pedro I Municipal Hospital Complex and the Children and Adolescent Hospital, in addition to the Emergency Care Units.

Suspected cases of covid-19, but with a negative test for coronavirus, will even undergo the Influenza test.

People with flu-like symptoms can seek care at Basic Health Units, UPAs, HCA and Hospital Pedro I.

The H3N2 virus is Influenza type A and is usually found in circulation in the city between the months of January and March, which would indicate that transmission is taking place outside of seasonality.

The flu usually affects mainly the elderly and children. To protect yourself, the precautions are the same as in covid-19, such as using masks and hand hygiene.