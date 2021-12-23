Cancellation of Itapemirim flights affected 133,000 passengers, says Procon-SP – 12/22/2021 – Mônica Bergamo

Procon-SP claims that 133,000 passengers were harmed by the temporary suspension of flights by the airline ITA Transportes Aéreos, of the Itapemirim Group, announced on Friday (17). The consumer protection service notified the company on Monday (20).

In response to Procon-SP, the Itapemirim Group claimed that the cancellation of the flights was due to a problem caused by a third-party company that provided operational technical services to attend passengers and ramp access to aircraft and also cargo operation services .

According to Itapemirim, the company had informed that it would maintain operations until January 10th, but on December 17th it determined that all its employees should leave their jobs.

“This does not exempt the airline from liability,” stated the executive director of Procon-SP, Fernando Capez.

Procon requires the relocation of passengers on other flights or immediate reimbursement for all consumers who are not served by this Wednesday (22), when the maximum period of five days from the date of suspension of service expires. “On pain of [a Itapemirim] be held accountable from an administrative, civil and criminal point of view. It is an attitude of lack of responsibility, planning and respect for consumers,” says Capez.

Capez also claims that Procon determines the withdrawal of money from the judicial recovery process of the Itapemirim Group, which would be used to pay US$ 16 million (R$ 91.1 million) to creditors.

The consumer protection organization says it is in contact with the Public Ministry of São Paulo and will forward the inspection to apply a fine proportional to the company’s revenue, which can reach R$ 11 million.

Since it started operating in June this year, Itapemirim has been accused of delaying employees’ salaries and benefits, as well as suspending their health plans, and also of not complying with schedules and canceling flights and sending erroneous data on the number of passengers to the ​Anac (National Civil Aviation Agency).

The company advises passengers to contact the email [email protected] or directly with their travel agency.​