Cantor Maurílio is stable and exam confirms brain swelling, says doctor | Goias

The result of the magnetic resonance of the skull confirmed that the singer Maurílio has swelling in the brain, as informed by the doctor Wandervan Azevedo, this Wednesday night (22). He also said that the artist has a stable clinical condition, but remains intubated in the ICU of a hospital in Goiânia. The countryman, who is paired with Luiza, had three cardiac arrests and was diagnosed with pulmonary thromboembolism. He’s been in the hospital for seven days.

PULMONARY THROMBOEMBOLISM: what is the disease that left singer Maurílio in serious condition

The singer returned to have kidney function in the last 24 hours. According to the doctor, he is still undergoing hemodialysis, but the return of kidney function is an evolution in his health condition.

Singer Maurílio is in serious condition after cardiac arrest

The singer’s wife, Luana Ramos, said on a social network that she did not visit her husband on Tuesday (21) after feeling weak. However, he was moved by the good news received. In a publication, she said that she was still confident in the musician’s recovery, but that the body was not well.

“Today I felt my body weak, just wanting to bed and be quiet. And so I did, thinking it would get better. I didn’t visit you, because I didn’t want to pass that energy on to you,” he wrote.

2 of 3 Singer Maurílio Delmont and wife Luana Ramos, Goiás — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram Singer Maurílio Delmont and wife Luana Ramos, Goiás — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

The singer has been hospitalized since the early hours of last Wednesday (15), after getting sick while recording a DVD in the capital. On that day, he even fell on stage and was rescued by the producer and partner Luiza.

The medical team said he had kidney damage and was undergoing hemodialysis. His sedation was withdrawn on Friday (17). On Saturday (18), the hospital informed that he continued to improve his clinical condition and that he would start to be fed by tube. The next day, Maurílio started breathing spontaneously.

Also on Sunday (19), the singer’s wife, Luana Ramos, said she talked to her husband in the ICU and that he cried (see video below).

“I went to visit today and started talking, just like we do every day and he started crying,” said his wife.

3 of 3 Luiza and Maurílio at a show in Imperatriz, Maranhão – Goiás — Photo: Reproduction/Luiza e Maurílio Luiza and Maurílio at a show in Imperatriz, Maranhão – Goiás — Photo: Reproduction/Luiza e Maurílio

See other news from the region at g1 Goiás.