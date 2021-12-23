caro Silva x Tiago Leifert: understand the bullshit that moved the internet – Culture

The discussion between the actor and the presenter stirred up social media (Photo: Instagram Reproduction) “Mediocre entertainment”. These words were used by actor caro Silva, this Tuesday (12/21), to define the reality show Big Brother Brasil (BBB), on Rede Globo. Soon after, the former presenter of the program, Tiago Leifert, came out in defense of the work. So the fire in the playground was set.

‘Text’ on one side, more needling on the other, the two presented their opinions to the public, who quickly bought one side of the fight.

Genesis

It all started on Tuesday, when dear Silva was bothered because his name was mentioned among the possible candidates for the 22nd edition of the reality show. In addition to denying participation, Caro asked for respect for his story, in an ironic way, in a tute that had already been deleted from the social network Twitter.

“Guys, respect my history, my trajectory, my hatred for fearful entertainment and my repulsion for sharing a bathroom. Stop believing in this absurd story that I would consider going to Big Boster Brasil”, he wrote.

With the great impact of the publication, the actor received positive and other negative messages. Some people recalled that the artist posted a photo without clothes to commemorate Thelma Assis’ victory at BBB 20 and criticized the action of dear.

“Guys, I’m really excited that my first mass Twitter interaction is on the basis of hatred. The sewer is overflowing. The coolest part now that you know I’m not willing to spend a part of my life sharing a room with light from morgue,” countered the actor in a post that remains on the official Twitter profile.

On the same day, Tiago posted, on his official Instagram profile, a screenshot of the expensive comment with a caption that criticized the actor. “My peace of mind was interrupted by a tweet from the actor @icaro,” wrote the former presenter in an ‘open letter’ format.

“If you really believe what you’ve written, you should be an adult and never take a job again from any company that promotes entertainment you think is bad,” he said.

Ex-BBBs were also against the actor’s speech. Flayslane, who participated in the 20th edition of the reality show, said “whoever wants respect, respects”.

TIME FOR DINNER: on Instagram, the singer and ex-BBB Flayslane spoke about dear Silva and the cursing of reality. pic.twitter.com/Rvdxn5KLTu %u2014 No Instant (be ‘the Subject’ s 0h on 12/23) (@NoInstante_n10) December 21, 2021

The other side

The internet did not stop with the opinions, but James and Caro gave a “truce” for a moment. On the one hand, some pointed out that the BBB is a “bad program” and “does not add to society”. While others say that this is an ancient and “overbearing people” idea. This Wednesday (12/22), the actor of “Secret Truths 2”, broadcast by Globoplay, made an open letter clarifying his position on the reality and responding to the presenter’s accusations. “My delivery pays my salary”, he pointed out.

“Possibly, you’ll never understand this, but for a black person who wants to be featured, hired or employed, she needs to be really EXCELLENT. So, there’s no way you’re paying my salary, Tiago,” he said.

The actor also pointed out the cases of prejudice that have already happened within the reality show and that would not have bothered the presenter. “I imagine that to write a text like this (which did not happen in the cases of racism, religious intolerance, misogyny and homophobia in the program you presented) because in fact I passed you through, which sincerely flatters me as an artist”, he wrote.

caro explained his point of view on the positioning of the reality and made an analogy with the series “Round 6” and the saga “Hunger Games”, which deal with utopian reality shows.

All of dear Silva’s response to Tiago Leifert is impeccable, but this analogy about reality show and The Hunger Games and Round was brilliant. As a fan of the use of series/films for social discussions I thought it was perfect, because it seems that only blacks have the memory of racist violence at the BBB pic.twitter.com/hTRqNWOnWd %u2014 Preta Ijim (@Nailahnv) December 22, 2021

Finally, the actor assumed he was ‘dramatic’ in the way he expressed himself and apologized to his family. “I conclude by deeply thanking my “ex-bbbs” friends who called me or sent me messages of support and understanding. Only those who live the “show business”, know”.

caro starred with Manu Gavassi in the visual album film ‘Gracinha’. The singer participated in the 20th edition of the reality show and managed to boost her career.

The voice of ‘Gracinha’, Thelma Assis and actor Babu Santana, also ex-BBB 20, liked the publication dearly criticizing Globo’s reality show. The presenter stopped following them on Instagram.

After Manu Gavassi, Babu and Thelminha enjoyed the publication of caro Silva, Tiago Leifert unfollowed the 3 ex-BBBs, who were great names at BBB20. That is, a pampered person who does not tolerate the fact of not being aggrandized. %u2014 Ex-Chiquitito %uD83C%uDF93 (@robgoncalves) December 22, 2021

Several other ex-BBB’s praised the former presenter in his Instagram post.

After receiving an unfollow from the presenter on social media, Thelma Assis came out in defense of caro Silva: