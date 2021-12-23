Cashier confirms new release of up to R$1,000 next week

Caixa Econômica Federal will authorize access for thousands of people to credit from up to BRL 1,000 from December 27th. The bank offers two lines of microcredit which can be contracted directly by cell phone, without bureaucracy and with more payment terms.

The novelty was announced a few months ago, but access to loans is being gradually released. At first, only those who already had an account in the Caixa Tem application could hire the money, but now this is already possible for those who are not account holders.

Next week, those born in November and December will be able to apply for Caixa Tem Credit. From then on, the product will be available to all Brazilians.

It is worth noting that the microcredit lines are not available to negative borrowers, as Caixa carries out an analysis before granting them. To request, simply access the app, update your personal data and send a picture of your identity document and a selfie photo.

Cash Credit Has

There are two types of loans: Caixa Tem Personal Credit and Caixa Tem Credit for Your Business. The first should be used to pay for purchases or other personal purposes, while the second is for those who need to pay off expenses or invest in their business.

Both offer a limit of R$300 up to R$1,100, with 100% online contracting. The interest rate is 3.99% per month, with 24 months to pay off the debt. Installments are deducted every month via automatic debit, from the consumer’s Digital+ Savings account.

To access these loan options, download the application and register. The bank may take up to 10 days to respond to the request.