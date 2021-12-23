cast comments on Laurence Fishburne and Hugo Weaving

Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss are back as Neo and trinity in Matrix Resurrections (which opens today, 22, in theaters), but not all of the old cast returned to the fourth movie.

The most felt absences, certainly, are those of Laurence Fishburne the Morpheus, and Hugo Weaving, Agent Smith. The two stars of the film commented on how it was to return to work on the franchise without their famous colleagues.

In an interview with UNILAD, Reeves and Moss commented on the absences when asked they missed the actors of the first three films of matrix.

“Yes, certainly. Talking to lana [Wachowski, diretora] about that… that was where she wanted to go creatively with the production and the story. Yea, we love Hugo and Laurence and we think about them all the time”, said Reeves.

Moss concluded the reasoning, explaining that the change was necessary for the story told by Wachowski, for more striking that were their performances in the original trilogy.

“It’s hard not to think about them, because they are such an important part of it. I love them both and they are both such talented and great people. But there is an evolution with Lana in relation to the story and we’re serving it, you know?”, said the actress.

About Matrix Resurrections

Lana Wachowski, co-creator of The Matrix, will author, director and producer of the new film in the franchise, The Matrix: Resurrections. Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss will star in the feature, reprising their roles as Neo and Trinity, respectively.

Warner Bros Pictures and Village Roadshow Pictures will produce and distribute the 4th Matrix movie. The announcement was made by Toby Emmerich, president of Warner Bros. Pictures Group.

“We couldn’t be more excited to re-introduce The Matrix with Lana”, said Emmerich. “Lana is a true visionary – unique, original and creative filmmaker – and we are very excited that she will write, direct and produce the new chapter in the Matrix universe”.

Lana Wachowski adds: “Many ideas that Lilly and I explored 20 years ago about our reality are even more relevant today. I’m so happy to have these characters back in my life and grateful for another chance to work with brilliant friends.”.

Wachowski will produce the film along with Grant Hill. The screenplay is by Wachowski, Aleksandar Hemon and David Mitchell.

The three previous films in the franchise – Matrix (1999), Matrix Reloaded (2003) and Matrix Revolutions (2003) – raised more than $1.6 billion at the world box office and all were in the top 10 movies in the United States in their respective years of release.

Matrix Revolutions was still the first feature to be released simultaneously in major countries at the same time in the world.

