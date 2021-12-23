Cavani, Suarez and Diego Costa at Corinthians? Know which options are real

See which signings the São Paulo club is really looking for in 2022

The name of the Corinthians appearing involved with renowned center forwards who live in undefined contractual situations.

Both the Brazilian press and journalists abroad have frequently reported on Timão’s possible interests in athletes that have an impact on the market.

Between the excitement and the fear of frustration, many fans, on social networks and in conversation circles, have been wondering to what extent this entire Corinthians movement is feasible and which players were really wanted.

Gazeta Esportiva’s assessment is that the club has really been looking for options that, in the past, could seem like impossible dreams. It won’t be a surprise if Timão hires a 9 jersey with European ballast, for example.

Corinthians has not made a proposal, at least for the time being, for any major star. But, yes, he looked for information and opened conversations about names like Edinson Cavani, Luis Suárez and Diego Costa.

The players’ signal is what will guide the next chapters. At Corinthians, there is a conviction that the club is able to afford an investment of this dimension.

The alvinegro plan consists of sweeping the market and understanding the availability of forwarders who have great technical potential and who, by chance, are evaluating changes in the air, precisely the case of these three examples mentioned.

In this process, upon identifying an option, the club has sought out the respective intermediaries and entrepreneurs. It is the moment when the famous “no-obligation consultations” take place.

When the player’s staff doesn’t rule out the idea of ​​a transfer, the Corinthians board makes the intention to open conversations official.

The next step has been to listen to the conditions envisioned by the athlete and then assess whether it is possible to present a project and make the hiring viable.

This work focused on gathering as much information as possible has also been valid for center forwards that are offered, as was the case with the Peruvian-Italian Gianluca Lapadula and from the Brazilian Ricardo Goulart.

“Our payroll cannot exceed a percentage of revenue, and we work with a revenue greater than in 2021, which makes it easier to bring in a great player. Everything is done with great responsibility, all the accounts are done, everyone will receive their salaries on time. May the fans be very calm. We will not go crazy, never forgetting that we have to have a strong team”, explained Alessandro Nunes, football manager at Corinthians, at a press conference given a week ago.

Corinthians’ board of directors has acted with as much discretion as possible, avoiding confirming any negotiation. The club first wants to build a clearer, more direct conversation with its target before making it official.

Regarding Cavani, Suárez and Diego Costa, the internal understanding is that they would all meet the club’s desire for 2022. Therefore, the one who presents the most favorable situation for a negotiation will end up gaining priority.

In the meantime, Faithful will have to wait and, as always, hope.