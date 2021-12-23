Ceará announces the signing of right-back Michel Macedo, ex-Corinthians and Atlético Mineiro – Jogada

Ceará announced last Wednesday night (22) the club’s second signing for the 2022 season, right-back Michel Macedo. Trained at Flamengo, the athlete has worked for clubs such as Atlético Mineiro and Corinthians. in 2021, he served for Juventude.

Even before becoming a professional, Michel went to play for Spain’s Almería, where he played for four seasons, before being loaned to Atlético Mineiro. At Galo, he won the Libertadores Cup in the same year, and played as a starter in the final against Olímpia.

Then, the right-back returned to Spain, where he spent four seasons at Almería and Las Palmas, until, in 2019, he was traded with Corinthians, where he played for two years and still had a relationship.

This year, on loan to Juventude, Michel played in 31 matches and gave three assists.

The player is 31 years old and signed a two-year contract with Vozão. In 2022, he should work for alvinegro in the Ceará Championship, in the Copa do Nordeste, in the Copa do Brasil, in the Brasileirão and in the Copa Sudamericana.

Datasheet

Name: Michel Macedo Rocha Machado (Michel Macedo)
Position: right side
Naturalness: Rio de Janeiro
Clubs where he went: Almería (ESP), Atlético/MG, Las Palmas (ESP), Corinthians, Youth and Ceará


