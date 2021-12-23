Ceará has 174 confirmed cases of Influenza A; 40 are from H3N2

Ceará has at least 174 confirmed cases of Influenza A, of which 40 were subtyped as H3N2. This is what says Ricristhi Gonçalves, Executive Secretary for Surveillance and Regulation of the Health Department of Ceará (Sesa). According to her, there is currently an epidemic of flu syndromes in the state, which may be associated with the relaxation of measures to contain the Covid-19 pandemic, especially the use of masks and social distancing.

Despite this, “it is not for everyone to be terrified”, says the professional, as most cases do not progress to gravity. There are, however, more vulnerable profiles, such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. It is in this context that the flu vaccine, available in the Unified Health System (SUS), is necessary. The flu vaccine can be taken together with the one against Covid-19, without implications.

“We ended the vaccination campaign against the flu in August, but the municipalities still have vaccines at health posts. So try to get vaccinated, if you haven’t gone,” he recommends. “We imagined that flu cases started next year, but they are already happening in Ceará.”

SUS also currently provides antiviral treatment for cases that could get worse. “We are very confident. It is important to say that”, says Ricristhi. More severe symptoms, such as shortness of breath and chest pain, may be indicative of a visit to the nearest health unit. Due to the circulation of other diseases of the type, she recalls, cases will not always be Influenza A. “But we have to have the same attention as always, the same management we have for other flu syndromes”, she highlights.

“Remembering that Covid-19 is still circulating and we are seeing flu at a time when cases are increasing, largely due to protective measures that are not being observed”, adds the secretary. Therefore, she reinforces the importance of using a mask and alcohol gel and hand washing, in addition to social distance. These precautions must be practiced, mainly, during the current period of end-of-the-year festivities, concludes the professional.

