Charge by Paulo Caruso in Roda Viva with Caetano associates “evolution of the species” and whitening

During the program “Live Wheel“, from TV Cultura, this Monday (20), the cartoonist Paulo Caruso made a cartoon about Caetano Veloso, the respondent of this edition, in which he associated “species evolution” and whitening.

The cartoon was motivated by a response by Caetano to the question posed by journalist Elisângela Roxo, who asked the singer if he is aware of his non-white ancestors, as blacks and indigenous people. Caetano then stated that his father “was a typical mulatto”, which led him to believe that his grandfather was “black or darker mulatto”, considering that there is no way to nail this hypothesis since he did not know his ancestors.

Based on Caetano’s speech, Caruso produced the cartoon that shows six silhouettes: a the first is painted black and the others are whitening, until reaching the last one, the lighter one. “The evolution of the species of Caetano has turned white”, says a sentence written in the drawing.

To the Folha de S. Paulo newspaper, the cartoonist denied that his drawing carries a racist connotation. “I don’t have that attitude. The evolution of the species is a well-known illustration. It’s on top of the colloquial image. It is not a judgment of what evolution is. I only used a very well-known image”, he declared.

Many viewers who followed the show, however, interpreted the cartoon differently. “I was watching the program and at the time this image bothered me a lot. Too much. I’m kind of tired of these daily racisms. I’m actually very tired”, wrote Instagram user Camila de Avila, for example, in the midst of countless other posts like this.

