Check if your car will be tax exempt

The collection of IPVA (Tax on the Ownership of Motor Vehicles) of 2022 will start in the next few days, with the requirement beginning in January. However, many drivers are still wary of paying the tax next year, given the rise in vehicle prices, which consequently impacts the value of the tax.

Vehicles exempt from property tax in 2022

Despite the fear of most drivers about paying the property tax, many homeowners who are even losing sleep over paying the tax next year may end up being exempt from the tax next year due to some state rules that guarantee the tax exemption due to age of vehicle.

As the IPVA is a State tax, it is up to each State to define which rules give the right to IPVA exemption. Thus, there are states that give tax exemption to vehicles that are 10 years old or older, 15 years old or older, 20 years old or older, and so on.

So, let’s check which cars will be exempt from IPVA next year, according to the rules in force for each Brazilian state.

Cars that are 10 years old or manufactured prior to 2010 will be exempt from property tax in the following states: Amapá and Rio Grande do Norte.

Cars that are 15 years old or manufactured prior to 2007 will be exempt from property tax in the following states: Amazonas, Bahia, Ceará, Federal District, Espirito Santo, Maranhão, Pará, Paraíba, Piauí, Rio de Janeiro, Rondônia, Sergipe and Tocantins.

Cars that are 18 years old or manufactured prior to 2004 will be exempt from property tax in the following state: Mato Grosso.

Cars that are 20 years old or manufactured prior to 2002 will be exempt from property tax in the following states: Alagoas, Acre, Mato Grosso do Sul, Paraná and São Paulo.

Cars that are 30 years old or manufactured prior to 1992 will be exempt from property tax in the following states: Pernambuco and Santa Catarina.

Two other states were not listed, being them Minas Gerais and Roraima, because these two states do not exempt vehicles due to their age. In the case of Minas Gerais, for example, only vehicles with a black license plate earn IPVA exemption.

In the State of Roraima, the IPVA exemption for vehicles tofarms, ambulances, PwD cars, taxis and motorcycles of up to 160 cubic capacity.

States release IPVA 2022 calendar

If your vehicle is not on the previous list, it is very likely that you will have to pay IPVA in 2022. However, to date, 12 States plus the Federal District have disclosed their calendars and payment options so far.

In some States that have already published the calendar, it is possible to earn a discount if the owner pays the tax in a single fee.

Thus, let’s see how the payment schedule of the States that have already disclosed the information regarding the collection of the tax in 2022 looks like:

ALAGOAS

Single quota with 5% discount and expiration on January 31st;

The full amount can be paid in 6 installments with the first installment due on February 25th and payment deadline until May 25th.

ACRE

Single rate with 10% discount and expiration on January 31st. Or the full amount in up to three installments;

Full amount can be paid in 3 installments with the first installment for vehicles with end 1 and 2 plates on January 31st.

FEDERAL DISTRICT

Single quota with 10% discount and expiration on February 21st for vehicles with final license plate 1 and 2;

The full amount can be paid in 6 installments, with the first installment due on February 21st for vehicles with end plates 1 and 2.

HOLY SPIRIT

Single quota with 5% discount and maturity in April for vehicles with final license plate 1 and 7;

Full amount can be paid in 4 installments, maturing in April for vehicles with final license plate 1 and 7.

MARANHÃO

Single quota with a 20% discount and expiration on March 7 for vehicles with final plates 1 and 2;

The full amount can be paid in 3 installments with the first installment due on March 7 for vehicles with end plates 1 and 2.

MATO GROSSO DO SUL

Single quota with 15% discount and maturity on January 31;

The full amount can be paid in 5 installments with the first installment due on January 31st.

PARAÍBA

Single rate with a 10% discount and expiration on January 31 for vehicles with final license plate 1;

Full amount can be divided into 3 installments with the first installment due on January 31st for vehicles with end plate 1.

PARANÁ

Single quote with a 3% discount expiring on January 17th for vehicles with final license plate 1 and 2;

Full amount can be divided into 4 installments with the first installment due on January 17th for vehicles with end plate 1 and 2.

Piauí

Single quota with 15% discount and maturing on January 31, 10% until February 28 and 5% until March 31;

Full amount can be divided into 3 installments with the first installment due on January 31st.

RIO DE JANEIRO

Single quote with a 3% discount and expiration on January 21 for vehicles with final license plate 0.

Full amount can be divided into 3 installments with the first installment due on January 21st for vehicles with final license plate 0.

RIO GRANDE DO SUL

Single quota with a 10% discount and maturing on December 30, 2021, without charging for the variation of the Fiscal Standard Unit (UPF), which would result in a potential reduction of around 20%;

Single share with 10% discount and maturity on January 31;

Single quota with a 6% discount and maturity on February 25th;

Single quota with a 3% discount and maturity on March 31st.

SÃO PAULO