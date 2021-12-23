Check out 5 foods that harm your bowel and you can’t even imagine

Our body needs certain care to keep it functioning properly, among which one of the main ones stands out in terms of nutrition. You’ve probably noticed that certain foods go down well and others seem to weigh heavily on the entire digestive process.

See too: Find out about 5 foods that can reduce anxiety and stress

When food is too heavy or indigestible, even our mood is affected, consequently we become more irritable and even tired. Thinking about improving your diet, check out a list of foods that can harm your intestines.

First, it is worth noting that some foods, in addition to not helping, can harm the digestive system.

On the other hand, there are great options for making life more literally lighter. Beforehand, know that fibers are great allies, as they help in internal “cleaning”. These foods help to eliminate feces, so they make people less “stunted”.

However, our focus today is on those types of spices that are more harmful, this is to be alert. It is worth noting that this is not about prohibiting the ingestion of the items below, but about regulating it.

Check out 5 foods that can harm the intestine:

1 – Beef

You know that picanha in the point that everyone likes? So, it is necessary to dose the quantities well. Red meat requires a certain effort from the body to be digested. Several studies show that unrestricted red meat intake may be associated with the cause of diverticulitis. However, it is also known that this type of protein is essential for the development of the nervous system in children. In other words, it’s okay to consume in moderation.

2 – Embedded and processed

There is a very simple rule to know if a food has quality or not. It is enough to know if the product is natural or industrialized, that is, processed foods are not the best options for the body. Some canned and processed items have flavor enhancing products that can be poisonous to the intestines. Most lack significant amounts of fiber or nutrients, in addition to being high in fat and calories.

3 – Industrialized sweeteners

To summarize this explanation, go back to the previous food types. After all, we are talking about more industrialized products, avoid them without you being able to.

4 – Frying

Despite being tasty, fried foods usually develop an inflammatory process in the stomach and intestines. So they can cause gastritis and diarrhea in consumers, so be aware of the symptoms. It is not normal to feel sick every time you eat a specific food.

5 – Alcohol

The consumption of alcoholic beverages also results in inflammatory and irritating processes for the digestive system. Furthermore, excessive drinking tends to disrupt the intestinal flora.

Here, we have to keep in mind that it is possible to eat anything, as long as there is moderation. Prefer natural and organic foods, without many chemical additives, in addition to being healthier, your body will appreciate it.