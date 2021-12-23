check out how to make the daily dose of health

Morning shots, as well as capsules and teas, are part of antioxidant strategies. One of the most recommended is the lemon shot to start the day. Thus, as Folha Go’s Recipes Fáceis doesn’t want to leave you out of any healthy fad, today, December 22, we will teach you how to prepare a dose of the drink in 5 minutes and without any degree of difficulty.

Find out how to make the lemon shot to start the day: healthy drink

No matter what lifestyle you lead, an interesting fact is that you can always give your body extra help when it comes to eliminating toxins. And this happens especially when it comes to free radicals formed daily in situations such as pollution, stress, poor diet, etc. So learn how to make a lemon shot to start the day it’s so interesting nowadays.

Benefits of the shot

Adopting strategies that give the body the extra dose of natural antioxidants that help metabolize and eliminate toxins is smart. This is because the organism is nourished at the same time that it favors the balanced functioning of the metabolism. But beyond that, there are other benefits that can be obtained with the daily consumption of morning shots. Are they:

Single dose recipe, which makes preparation and ingestion practical;

Helps in detoxification and cleansing the body;

Blend with high nutritional value as well as low calorie value;

It is versatile and can have different combinations depending on the objectives, ranging from diuretics to thermogenics.

Among the easily combined foods that carry the most benefits and are incredibly tasty, we have:

Green tea (Camellia sinensis);

Pepper (capsaicin);

Ginger;

Indian cloves;

Lower leg;

Omega 3.

recipe ingredients

1 lemon (freshly squeezed juice) or, if you prefer, 1 tablespoon of apple cider vinegar (it is preferable to be unpasteurized, organic and not filtered, in order to keep all the natural probiotics present in the drink) ;

Mineral water at room temperature in the amount necessary to dilute the shot.

Step by step lemon shot to start the day

The step by step is very simple. Just put the two ingredients into a glass, mixing well. Soon after, drink. Over time, you get used to the taste and lessen the grimace when you drink the mixture that is powerful and helps your body!

Recipe consumption suggestion

THE lemon shot to start the day should be consumed in the morning on an empty stomach, approximately 30 minutes before breakfast. Furthermore, always remember that the daily dose should usually not exceed 50 ml! Try it for a few days and see the results.

