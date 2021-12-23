Check out the 10 worst games of 2021 according to Metacritic

Cristiano Ronaldo bugado is not alone

The year 2021 was marked by the number of adjourns of big (and not so big) titles for 2022. Although good games were present, like Resident Evil Village, It Takes Two, Forza Horizon 5, Halo Infinite, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Metroid Dread, besides others and several indies , the year was also marked by bad titles. Metacritic brought together the games released this year with the worst grades and made their top 10.

The list features well-known games, like the one already mentioned (and it’s not new) Grand Theft Auto Trilogy – Definitive Edition, and games that, particularly, I had never heard of such as I saw black clouds. Metacritic is considering the review notes and some of these games, especially the lesser known ones, don’t even have 10 ratings, it’s worth mentioning. The list below shows the press and player releases:

10 – Necromunda: Hired Gun (PS4) – 49/4.3

(PS4) – 49/4.3 9 – demon skin (PC) – 48/7.2

(PC) – 48/7.2 8 – Arkham Horror: Mother’s Embrace (PC) – 48/6.0

(PC) – 48/6.0 7 – I saw black clouds (PS4) – 48/no grade

(PS4) – 48/no grade 6 – Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition (Switch) – 47/0.7

(Switch) – 47/0.7 5 – Of Bird and Cage (PC) – 44/7.0

(PC) – 44/7.0 4 – Chaos taxi (PS4) – 42/6.6

(PS4) – 42/6.6 3 – Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood (PS4) – 42/4.0

(PS4) – 42/4.0 two – Balan Wonderworld (Switch) – 36/4.7

(Switch) – 36/4.7 1 – eFootball 2022 (PC) – 25/1.3

The list shows the platform on which the game had the worst possible performance, so they all score slightly better on the other platforms, except Demon Skin and Of Bird and Cage, which are PC exclusives. Although the grades are a little better, none of them got a good grade point average.



GTA Trilogy remaster and eFootball 2022 are the best known cases, without a doubt. There was also some expectation in Balan Wonderworld for being a game by Yuji Naka, creator of Sonic, in addition to being distributed by Square Enix. Here it is worth an honorable mention to Battlefield 2042, which is not on the list, but received a terrible reception. Of the 925 listed by Metacritic this year, EA’s lowest-rated version of the game is in 833th place with an average of 61.

Source: Metacritic