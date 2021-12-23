Check out the list of Oscar nominees 2022

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences released its 2022 Academy Award nominations list in ten categories, including International Film, Soundtrack and Original Song.

Afterwards, the voting process for the nominees will begin, between January 27th and February 1st. Nominees in all categories will be announced on February 8th and the grand ceremony will be held on March 27th.

The drama “Desert Particular”, a Brazilian representative registered to compete for the category of Best International Film, did not get a place among the 15 pre-nominated for the award and is out of contention. Only “Pray for the Stolen Women” (Noche de fuego) from Mexico and “Plaza Catedral” from Panama represent the continent in the category. The French feature “Titane” is considered one of the biggest snubs for not appearing in the top 15.

However, Brazil has reason to celebrate: the short film in Live Action “Seiva Bruta” (with the title in English “Under The Heavens”) managed to be among the 15 best of the year and has chances to reach the award.

The Best Original Song category is still disputed as always, with big names in music such as singers Beyoncé (King Richard: Creating Champions) and Billie Eilish (007 – Sem Tempo Para Morrer), who even saw her name for a second time on the list , with the documentary “Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry”.

In the field of Special Effects, Marvel is present in four of the ten pre-nominated, with “Black Widow”, “Eternal”, “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” and “Spider-Man: No Return Home” .

The epic “Duna” appeared four times on the list, in the categories of Best Hair and Makeup, Soundtrack, Sound and Special Effects.

Check out the list of Oscar nominees in 10 categories:

international film

Great Freedom (Austria)

Playground (Belgium)

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan)

Flee (Denmark)

Compartment No. 6 (Finland)

I’m Your Man (Germany)

Lamb (Iceland)

To Hero (Iran)

The Hand of God (Italy)

Drive My Car (Japan)

Hive (Kosovo)

Night of fire (Mexico)

The Worst Person in the World (Norway)

Cathedral Plaza (Panama)

The Good Boss (Spain)

Feature Film Documentary

ascension

Attica

Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry

Faya Dayi

The First Wave

Flee

In the Same Breath

Julia

president

Procession

The Rescue

Simple as Water

Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

The Velvet Underground

writing with fire

Documentary in Short Film

eagles

Audible

The Broken House

Camp Confidential: America’s Secret Nazis

Coded: The Hidden Love of JC Leyendecker

day of rage

The Facility

Lead Me Home

Lynching Postcards: “Token of a Great Day”

The Queen of Basketball

Sophie & the Baron

takeover

Terror Contagion

Three Songs for Benazir

When We Were Bullies

Hair and makeup

A Prince in New York 2

Cruella

Cyrano

Dune

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Gucci house

Nightmare Alley

007 – No Time to Die

The Suicide Squad

Love sublime love

Soundtrack

being the Ricardos

candyman

don’t look up

Dune

Charm

The French Chronicle

The Green Knight

Revenge & Punishment

King Richard: Creating Champions

The Last Duel

007 – No Time to Die

Parallel Mothers

Dog Attack

spencer

The Tragedy of Macbeth

original song

“So May We Start?” (Annette)

“Down To Joy” (Belfast)

“Right Where I Belong” (Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road)

“Automatic Woman” (Wound)

“Dream Girl” (Cinderella)

“Beyond The Shore”

“The Anonymous Ones” (Dear Evan Hansen)

“Just Look Up”

“Of the Oruguitas” (Charm)

“Somehow You Do” (Four Good Days)

“Guns Go Bang” (Revenge & Punishment)

“Be Alive” (King Richard: Creating Champions)

“No Time To Die” (007 – No Time To Die)

“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” (Respect)

“Your Song Saved My Life” (Sing 2)

Animation Short Film

Affairs of the Art

Angakusajaujuq: The Shaman’s Apprentice

Bad Seeds

beast

boxball

Flowing Home

mum is pouring rain

The Musician

dating

Only a Child

robin robin

Souvenir Souvenir

Step into the River

Us Again

The Windshield Wiper

Live Action Short Film

Ala Kachuu – Take and Run

Censor of Dreams

the criminals

Distances

the dress

Fries

Les Grandes Claques

the long goodbye

on my mind

Please Hold

stenophone

tala’vision

Raw Sap – Under the Heavens

When the Sun Sets

You’re Dead Helen

Sound

Belfast

Dune

Last night in Soho

Matrix Resurrections

007 – No Time to Die

Dog Attack

A Quiet Place: Part II

Spider-Man: No Return Home

Tick, Tick… ​​Boom!

Love sublime love

Special effects

Black Widow

Dune

eternal

free guy

Ghostbusters: Beyond

Godzilla vs. Kong

Matrix Resurrections

007 – No Time to Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings

Spider-Man: No Return Home

