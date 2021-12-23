Check out the list of Oscar nominees 2022

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences released its 2022 Academy Award nominations list in ten categories, including International Film, Soundtrack and Original Song.
Afterwards, the voting process for the nominees will begin, between January 27th and February 1st. Nominees in all categories will be announced on February 8th and the grand ceremony will be held on March 27th.
publicity
The drama “Desert Particular”, a Brazilian representative registered to compete for the category of Best International Film, did not get a place among the 15 pre-nominated for the award and is out of contention. Only “Pray for the Stolen Women” (Noche de fuego) from Mexico and “Plaza Catedral” from Panama represent the continent in the category. The French feature “Titane” is considered one of the biggest snubs for not appearing in the top 15.
However, Brazil has reason to celebrate: the short film in Live Action “Seiva Bruta” (with the title in English “Under The Heavens”) managed to be among the 15 best of the year and has chances to reach the award.
The Best Original Song category is still disputed as always, with big names in music such as singers Beyoncé (King Richard: Creating Champions) and Billie Eilish (007 – Sem Tempo Para Morrer), who even saw her name for a second time on the list , with the documentary “Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry”.
In the field of Special Effects, Marvel is present in four of the ten pre-nominated, with “Black Widow”, “Eternal”, “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” and “Spider-Man: No Return Home” .
The epic “Duna” appeared four times on the list, in the categories of Best Hair and Makeup, Soundtrack, Sound and Special Effects.
Check out the list of Oscar nominees in 10 categories:
international film
- Great Freedom (Austria)
- Playground (Belgium)
- Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan)
- Flee (Denmark)
- Compartment No. 6 (Finland)
- I’m Your Man (Germany)
- Lamb (Iceland)
- To Hero (Iran)
- The Hand of God (Italy)
- Drive My Car (Japan)
- Hive (Kosovo)
- Night of fire (Mexico)
- The Worst Person in the World (Norway)
- Cathedral Plaza (Panama)
- The Good Boss (Spain)
Feature Film Documentary
- ascension
- Attica
- Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry
- Faya Dayi
- The First Wave
- Flee
- In the Same Breath
- Julia
- president
- Procession
- The Rescue
- Simple as Water
- Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
- The Velvet Underground
- writing with fire
Documentary in Short Film
- eagles
- Audible
- The Broken House
- Camp Confidential: America’s Secret Nazis
- Coded: The Hidden Love of JC Leyendecker
- day of rage
- The Facility
- Lead Me Home
- Lynching Postcards: “Token of a Great Day”
- The Queen of Basketball
- Sophie & the Baron
- takeover
- Terror Contagion
- Three Songs for Benazir
- When We Were Bullies
Hair and makeup
- A Prince in New York 2
- Cruella
- Cyrano
- Dune
- The Eyes of Tammy Faye
- Gucci house
- Nightmare Alley
- 007 – No Time to Die
- The Suicide Squad
- Love sublime love
Soundtrack
- being the Ricardos
- candyman
- don’t look up
- Dune
- Charm
- The French Chronicle
- The Green Knight
- Revenge & Punishment
- King Richard: Creating Champions
- The Last Duel
- 007 – No Time to Die
- Parallel Mothers
- Dog Attack
- spencer
- The Tragedy of Macbeth
original song
- “So May We Start?” (Annette)
- “Down To Joy” (Belfast)
- “Right Where I Belong” (Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road)
- “Automatic Woman” (Wound)
- “Dream Girl” (Cinderella)
- “Beyond The Shore”
- “The Anonymous Ones” (Dear Evan Hansen)
- “Just Look Up”
- “Of the Oruguitas” (Charm)
- “Somehow You Do” (Four Good Days)
- “Guns Go Bang” (Revenge & Punishment)
- “Be Alive” (King Richard: Creating Champions)
- “No Time To Die” (007 – No Time To Die)
- “Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” (Respect)
- “Your Song Saved My Life” (Sing 2)
Animation Short Film
- Affairs of the Art
- Angakusajaujuq: The Shaman’s Apprentice
- Bad Seeds
- beast
- boxball
- Flowing Home
- mum is pouring rain
- The Musician
- dating
- Only a Child
- robin robin
- Souvenir Souvenir
- Step into the River
- Us Again
- The Windshield Wiper
Live Action Short Film
- Ala Kachuu – Take and Run
- Censor of Dreams
- the criminals
- Distances
- the dress
- Fries
- Les Grandes Claques
- the long goodbye
- on my mind
- Please Hold
- stenophone
- tala’vision
- Raw Sap – Under the Heavens
- When the Sun Sets
- You’re Dead Helen
Sound
- Belfast
- Dune
- Last night in Soho
- Matrix Resurrections
- 007 – No Time to Die
- Dog Attack
- A Quiet Place: Part II
- Spider-Man: No Return Home
- Tick, Tick… Boom!
- Love sublime love
Read more!
Special effects
- Black Widow
- Dune
- eternal
- free guy
- Ghostbusters: Beyond
- Godzilla vs. Kong
- Matrix Resurrections
- 007 – No Time to Die
- Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings
- Spider-Man: No Return Home
Have watched the new videos on YouTube of the Digital Gaze? Subscribe to the channel!