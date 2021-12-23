Check out the photos of Intel Laminar RH1 cooler for 12th generation Core CPUs

Fan to equip new next-generation Intel Core i9 processors

Expectations are that the Intel introduce your processors Alder Lake next year and probably during the CES 2022. Gradually, however, the visual puzzle of the new CPUs of the brand is completed through the leaks. Initially, the Laminar RM1 stock coolers appeared. Now it was the fans’ turn Intel RH1 of having their design leaked.

The images were released by the leaker @momomo_us and also by Catsarestillpr1. The new ones cooler Intel Laminar RH1 look physically more powerful and must equip the processors 12th Generation Intel Core i9 with nominal TDP of 65W.

Among the expected new fans, the only one with a design not yet leaked in real photos was the Intel Laminar RS1, which must accompany the Pentium CPUs and Celeron of the next generation.

Check out the Intel Laminar RH1

Check out the leaked images of the new ones below cooler Intel Laminar RH1, published by @momomo_us and by Catsarestillpr1, also published on the VideoCardz portal. According to the information, the LEDs present in the photos are built into the device, but it is not yet known if they contemplate other color spectrums.

i5-12400F: unexpected debut

This Tuesday (21), a store in Peru began selling units of the new processor Intel Core i5-12400F before time. The information was initially disclosed by the vehicle XanxoGaming, which even managed to acquire one of the CPUs made available by the store.



– Continues after advertising –

THE Intel should deal with this and other new products in its presentation at Consumer Electronics Show, CES 2022. The event takes place from the days January 3rd to 7th, in las vegas, and will have complete coverage of the Adrenaline and Mundo Conectado portals. The exhibition of Intel have a date scheduled for the day January 4th.

Intel Core i5-12400F with new stock cooler starts shipping in Peru ahead of time

Expect new Intel products to be introduced at CES 2022



…..

Are you thinking of buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save Extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in the main stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Source: VideoCardz, TechPowerUp