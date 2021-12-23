Chelsea beat Brentford to go to semi

Chelsea are in the semifinals of the English League Cup. The team used the strength of its bench to beat Brentford 2-0 at Brentford Community Stadium in the quarterfinals.

After the first half marked by good interventions by goalkeeper Kepa, Chelsea had Kanté, James and Jorginho, who entered the final stage, to eliminate Brentford. Jasson (against) and Jorginho scored the goals.

Classified for the semifinals, Chelsea will face Arsenal, who yesterday beat Sunderland 5-1.

Chelsea returns to the field this Sunday (26), at 2:30 pm (GMT), to face Aston Villa, away from home, in the English Championship. Brentford face Brighton on the same day, at 5pm.

Kepa wall

Even lacking, Chelsea dominated the actions of the game at the beginning of the first half, but the first clear chance for a goal came from Brendford. On the counterattack, Jensen crossed for Wissa to head into the second post, forcing Kepa to make a great save.

The Chelsea goalkeeper’s second miracle came in the 29th minute. In another move down the left, Hemry crossed for Jensen, near the small area, to head in. Kepa closed the left corner.

In the 38th minute, the goalkeeper grew on top of Henry. The Brentford player advanced free in the left sector, entered the area, submitted and Kepa closed the goal again.

Chelsea grows up, and scares!

After the first half below, Thomas Tuchel’s team returned more aggressive for the second half, but continued with difficulties to create clear chances of goal. Jorginho and Pulisic entered, Chelsea had ten players in the attacking field, and almost opened the scoring.

Eight minutes into the second half, after a cross from the left, the ball swerved in Brentford’s defense and headed towards the goal. Fernández saved it in the corner.

Not like that, Jansson!

Chelsea’s pressure paid off in the 32nd minute of the second half. There are only two minutes on the field, Kanté cleared the ball from the right, fired on James, who crossed into the area. In the small area, Jansson tried to cut, but sent it into Brentford’s goal.

Icy Jorginho!

Chelsea expanded six minutes later. Pulisic was brought down in the area by goalkeeper Fernández, and the referee awarded the penalty. Jorginho took off the goalkeeper and sent the ball to the back of the net.