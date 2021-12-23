Chevrolet Equinox 2022 will have MyLink with Spotify and Alexa

The Chevrolet Equinox 2022 hits the domestic market next year with a new connectivity feature: native Spotify and Alexa.

Both arrive as an application installed on the MyLink multimedia, allowing occupants to consume music and information on demand.

Eduardo Oliveira Santos, manager of the Electro-electronics laboratory at the GM Proving Ground, says:

“More and more people value personalized content, in the most suitable format and time for them. No one has to wait any longer for a radio station to play a specific song or bring you information about the topic of interest.”

Santos: “On-demand services are already available for smartphones, for home TVs, and they are coming to transform the in-car experience.”

Spotify will allow the consumption of music and information on board, while Alexa will have control over media and GPS navigation, equally native to the onboard entertainment device.

MyLink will integrate with the myChevrolet app, which allows remote updating of vehicle electronic systems (OTA).

In addition, the Chevrolet Equinox 2022 will have an internet connection and a native Wi-Fi system, thus ensuring the use of new applications without the need to pair it with a smartphone.

Paulo Leandro Santos, Product Marketing Manager at GM South America, says:

“Connectivity has always been a differential for Chevrolet vehicles, and Novo Equinox will offer innovative services to our customers at an impressive level of convenience and quality in the category.”

MyLink also has projection for Android Auto and Apple Car Play, which allows the use of navigation apps, such as Google Maps and Waze.

Imported from Mexico, the Chevrolet Equinox 2022 should arrive with a 1.5 Turbo engine (Ecotec) with 172 horsepower and 26.8 kgfm, in addition to a six-speed automatic transmission and AWD traction.

In addition, it gains an updated look like the American model, with the highlight being the full LED set with LED daytime running lights, among others.

Chevrolet Equinox 2022 – Photo Gallery