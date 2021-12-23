Chief Medina is placed on the wall

Alexander Medina, the coach that interests Inter, is under pressure to renew with his current club, Talleres. With his contract now ending on December 31, the Uruguayan coach is taking a long time to respond to the Argentine club’s renewal proposal. The reason for Medina’s delay in responding to Talleres would be a conversation with Colorado.

This Wednesday (22), there would have been a virtual meeting of ‘El Cacique’ with Internacional, according to information from the program La Mesa del Fútbol, ​​on Pulxo 95.1 radio, in Cordoba. Thus, this would be the explanation for the lack of response by the technician to Talleres.

What does Medina want to come to Inter?

Also according to the Argentine radio program, staying in or leaving Medina does not involve money, as financially both offers are good. What the Uruguayan coach wants is a safe project that gives him the possibility to progress in his career. He demands a quality leap at Talleres, that is, after taking the team to the top of the table and qualifying for the Libertadores, the next step would be to fight for the title and make a good campaign in the most important club competition on the continent.

However, the planning of the Argentine team is another. The strategy is to mine players that are on the market, value them and then sell them. Therefore, Cacique Medina would be one foot behind in relation to the promises of reinforcements from Fassi, president of the club. The president, by the way, would have given a deadline for replying until this Thursday, and would already be looking for other names for the position.

Therefore, to come to Brazil, Alexander Medina wants a guarantee so that he can work, a security. This would come with Inter’s plan to build a competitive team that could fight for the titles of the Brasileirão and the Copa do Brasil. Being out of the Libertadores is a negative point for Colorado in the ‘dispute’ for the coach.