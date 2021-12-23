China confines 13 million; Ômicron tightens restrictions in Europe – News

The 13 million inhabitants of the Chinese city of Xi’an began this Thursday (23) a strict confinement due to a small focus of Covid-19 just over a month from the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games, while in Europe restrictions tighten with the spread of the Ômicron variant.

Despite registering only dozens of cases a day, a number very far from the 100,000 from UK or 60,000 from Spain, China is betting on a strategy to eradicate the virus, especially with a month and a half before the start of the Winter Olympics.

After the detection of just over 100 cases in Xi’an, a city known for the famous Terracotta Warriors, the 13 million inhabitants of the locality are expected to stay at home as of this Thursday, “except for imperative reasons”.

Only one person per household is allowed to go shopping every two days, and all businesses considered non-essential have suspended activities.

The extreme precautionary approach has allowed the Asian country, where the virus was first detected two years ago, to keep the number of people infected with Covid-19 at just over 100 thousand.

The UK surpassed that number in just one day, with a record 106,000 infections on Wednesday. Spain also registered a record of daily infections, with more than 60 thousand cases, almost half with the omicron variant.

In light of this situation, the government of Spain, which has one of the populations with the highest vaccination rate in Europe, will approve this Thursday the return of the mandatory use of masks outdoors, a measure that was suspended six months ago.

“Ômicron is becoming, or has become, dominant in a number of countries, including Denmark, Portugal and the UK, where numbers double every day and a half to three days, with unprecedented transmission rates,” said Dr. Hans Kluge , Director of the World Health Organization (WHO) for Europe.

With the multiplication of cases, governments resume restrictions and try to accelerate vaccination with booster doses, as well as the immunization of children aged 5 to 11 years.

Less serious but more infectious

The Director General of WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, warned against the illusion that the administration of booster doses would be enough to end the Covid-19 pandemic.

“This could even prolong the pandemic instead of ending it, by diverting the available doses to countries with high vaccination rates, giving the virus more possibilities to spread and mutate”, he analyzed.

The highly infectious character of the new variant can neutralize its apparent lesser severity, first observed in South Africa and now reinforced by two British studies carried out in Scotland and England.

Studies have found that infections with the Ômicron variant of the coronavirus are less likely to result in hospitalization compared with the Delta variant.

The Scottish study shows that the risk of hospitalization with Ômicron is two-thirds lower. The English study points to a 40% to 45% reduction in hospitalizations of one night or more.

“While reducing the risk of hospitalization with Ômicron is reassuring, the risk of infection remains extremely high,” said Azra Ghani of Imperial College London, who co-authored the UK study.

Despite its apparent lesser severity, the rapid spread could increase the base of infected people, which would make, in absolute numbers, hospitalizations and deaths with the new strain equal to or greater than with the Delta variant.

100 million cases in the Americas

The new variant was detected in 18 countries and territories of the Americas, informed on Wednesday the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), when announcing that the continent has surpassed 100 million cases of Covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

According to the most recent data from the organization, in the last week there was a decrease in infections in parts of Central and South America, but an increase was observed in the Caribbean.

In the United States, where Ômicron represents 73 percent of new infections, the honorary Oscar ceremony, scheduled for January, has been postponed, but the main ceremony date remains March 27, 2022.

The country’s drug regulatory agency on Wednesday approved Pfizer’s Covid-19 pill, which the lab said reduces the risk of hospitalizations and deaths by 88 percent.