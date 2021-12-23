China imposes lockdown on 13 million to contain Covid-19 outbreak | World

Chinese authorities have ordered the more than 13 million people in Xian city to remain in their homes, after imposing a strict lockdown on Wednesday (22) to contain a new outbreak of Covid-19.

The country is on high alert for local outbreaks and is fighting coronaviruses in several cities as Beijing prepares to host the 2022 Winter Olympics.

The new restrictions were imposed after Xian reported 53 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday – out of 57 reported nationwide – bringing the total number of cases to 143 as of 9 December.

From midnight this Thursday, all households will be able to send, every two days, a resident to buy basic necessities. Everyone else must remain at home, except in an emergency, informed the city through its portal on the Weibo social network.

Those who violate these rules must present evidence of “special circumstances” and submit a request for approval. The order came a day after the city began testing all of its 13 million people.

Long-distance bus lines have been suspended and disease control roadblocks have been placed on the highways out of Xian. More than 85% of flights to or from the city were cancelled, according to the VariFlight flight tracking portal.

In the city, passenger capacity in public transport was reduced and schools were closed. All non-essential businesses and utilities received closing orders, with the exception of supermarkets, convenience stores and medical institutions.

Large activities, including outdoors such as parks, are suspended. The local government has asked companies to allow their employees to work from home.

China, where the first outbreak of the Sars-Cov-2 coronavirus emerged in late 2019, has managed to radically reduce cases of the disease since mid-year through its Zero-covid strategy. The initiative involves strict border controls, imposition of localized lockdowns and long quarantines.

Even the appearance of just one case in a community can lead authorities to impose restrictions.

Covid-19’s zero tolerance policy was reinforced just before the arrival of thousands of international athletes for the Olympic Games, which start in just over a month. Beijing has already started requiring negative Covid-19 tests for travelers arriving in the country, in addition to limiting internal air traffic.

In addition to Covid-19, Xian still suffers from the emergence in recent months of a potentially deadly hemorrhagic fever, transmitted by rodent animals. Authorities say the occurrence of the disease is normal in northern China, and can be prevented through vaccination.