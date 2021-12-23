China Uses Foreign Digital YouTube Influencers to Advertise – International

NEW YORK – Millions of people have watched Lee and Oli Barrett’s videos on YouTube gives China. Father and son visit hotels in exotic locations, tour remote villages, sample delicacies in bustling markets, and try cleaning their ears in the traditional way.

“We are today on the outskirts of Shanghai, in the most amazing hotel we have ever stayed in,” says Oli in a video, just before the drone filming them reveals a luxury complex inside a huge quarry.

The Barretts are part of a crop of new social media personalities who paint light-hearted portraits of life as foreigners in China – and also counter criticism of China’s authoritarian rule. Beijing, to your policy regarding ethnic minorities and to combat the coronavirus.

The videos have a casual, homey feel. But on the other side of the camera is often a large apparatus of government organizers, state-controlled news media and other official amplifiers – all part of the Chinese government’s far-reaching attempts to spread pro-Beijing messages across the planet.

Traffic

According to government documents and the creators themselves, state news outlets and local governments organized and financed trips by pro-Beijing influencers. They paid or offered to pay for the creators’ service, and generated profitable traffic for them by sharing their videos with millions of people on social media.

With the support of official media, creators can visit and film in parts of China where authorities prohibit the work of foreign journalists.

Most YouTubers have lived in China for years and say their aim is to counter the West’s increasingly negative perceptions of the country. They say that it’s up to them to decide what to show in their videos, not the Communist Party.

But even if the creators don’t see themselves as propaganda tools, Beijing is using them that way. Chinese diplomats and representatives show their videos at press conferences and promote their creations on social media. Together, six of the most popular influencers had more than 130 million views on YouTube and more than 1.1 million subscribers.

chaos and suspicion

These sympathetic foreign voices are part of Beijing’s increasingly ambitious efforts to shape the global debate about China. The Communist Party called on diplomats and state news agencies to spread their narratives and stifle criticism.

In fact, Beijing is using platforms like twitter and YouTube, which the government blocks inside China to prevent the uncontrolled dissemination of information such as propaganda megaphones to the world at large.

“China is the new superuser that has come to global social media,” said Eric Liu, a former content moderator for Chinese social media. “The aim is not to win, but to cause chaos and suspicion until there is no real truth.”

no policy

Raz Gal-Or started making funny videos when he was a university student in Beijing. Now, the young Israeli brings his millions of subscribers interviews with ordinary people and other expats about his life in China. In a video this year, Gal-Or visits cotton fields in Xinjiang to contain charges of forced labor.

“It’s totally normal here,” he declares after sipping kebabs with some workers. “People are nice, they do their jobs, they live their lives.”

Their videos do not mention internal government documents or firsthand testimonies and visits by journalists that indicate that authorities have held hundreds of thousands of Xinjiang Muslims in re-education camps.

The Israeli’s videos also omit his and his family’s commercial ties to the Chinese state. The president of Gal-Or’s video company YChina is his father, Amir, an investor whose fund is backed by the government-run China Development Bank, says the fund’s website.

In emails to the The New York Times, Raz Gal-Or says YChina had no “commercial contracts” with state news agencies. He claims that no official entity paid him or guided him in Xinjiang.

Raz Gal-Or says his video series in Xinjiang is about “people’s lives, well-being and dreams”. “Those who see him as a politician have their own agenda,” he added.

no oppression

Other creators acknowledge that they have accepted financial support from state entities, though they say that doesn’t make them spokesmen for Beijing.

Kirk Apesland, a Canadian living in China, calls his channel Gweilo 60 (“Gweilo” is Cantonese slang for foreigner). He rejects reports of repression in Xinjiang and cites his own happy experiences to challenge the idea that the Chinese people are oppressed.

After the The New York Times contacted Apesland, he posted a video titled “New York Times vs. Gweilo 60”. In it, the Canadian acknowledges that he accepts free hotel stays and payments from municipal and provincial authorities. And compare that to being a local tourism seller. “Is there pay for what I do? Sure. I’m doing a job. I’m getting the videos out to hundreds of thousands of people.”

According to a document presented in a new report by the Australian Institute of Strategic Policy, China’s internet regulator paid about US$30,000 (about R$170,000) to a media company as part of a campaign called ” A meeting with China” which used “foreign internet celebrities” to promote the government’s success in reducing poverty.

It’s not clear how much the creators might be earning from this work. But in addition to the money, Chinese government entities have also provided something that can be equally valuable to a social media personality: digital traffic. YouTube uses advertising revenue to pay influencers based on how many people are watching. Those eyes can also help influencers land sponsorship deals with big brands, as many pro-China YouTubers have done.

Gal-Or posted his video about Xinjiang cotton farms on YouTube on April 8, shortly after Nike, H&M and other brands were criticized in China over labor issues. Within days, her video was republished with Italian subtitles on the Facebook page of the Chinese Embassy in Italy, which has nearly 180,000 followers. In the following weeks, the video, along with other clips from Gal-Or in Xinjiang, were shared on Facebook and Twitter by at least 35 accounts managed by Chinese embassies and official news outlets. In total, the accounts have around 400 million followers./ The New York Times