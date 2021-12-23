Christian ring from early religion found on wrecked ship in Israel

TEL AVIV – Israeli researchers on Wednesday revealed dozens of archaeological objects found in underwater excavations in the Mediterranean Sea. Among the excavated pieces, there is a gold ring with an image that refers to the figure of Jesus Christ. The gem has been underwater for over 1,700 years.

On the stone in the center of the ring is engraved the figure of the Good Shepherd, who wears a tunic and is accompanied by a ram on his shoulders. The image is considered an allegory of Christ, and, despite being widespread in Christian art of the period, it is not common to be found in rings, according to archaeologist Helena Sokolov.

Other archaeological pieces were also discovered next to the ring Photo: AHMAD GHARABLI / AFP

This and other archaeological artifacts were on two ships that sank 1,700 and 600 years ago, respectively, according to the Israeli Antiquities Authority (AIA). The shipwrecks took place between the cities of Tel Aviv and Haifa, off the coast of the ancient city of Caesarea. It was an important port for the region at the time of the Roman Empire in the 3rd century.

“At that time, Christianity was still in its infancy, but it was very evident that it was developing, particularly in mixed cities like Caesarea,” said Sokolov, who is head of conservation at the AIA.