Christian ring from the time of the Roman Empire found in Israel

posted on 12/22/2021 2:37 PM



(credit: AHMAD GHARABLI / AFP)

Jerusalem- Israel revealed this Wednesday (22) hundreds of archaeological objects found in underwater excavations in the Mediterranean, including a gold ring that remained underwater for 1,700 years and which has engraved the image of the Good Shepherd, an allegory of Jesus Christ.

These objects were discovered in recent months off the coast of Caesarea, located between the cities of Tel Aviv and Haifa, where two ships sank 1,700 and 600 years ago, respectively, according to the Israeli Antiquities Authority (AIA).

In the underwater excavations an octagonal gold ring was discovered, with a green gemstone with the image of a young shepherd in a tunic with a ram or sheep on his shoulders.

According to Helena Sokolov, head of conservation of pieces at the AIA, the image of the Good Shepherd, who represents Jesus Christ as the guide of his people, is very rare in a ring, although it is very widespread in Christian art.

The jewelry, due to its small size, would have belonged to a woman, according to Sokolov.

Its discovery off the coast of Caesarea makes sense, as this city was the local capital of the Roman Empire in the 3rd century and its port was essential at the time, Sokolov told AFP.

“At that time, Christianity was still in its infancy, but it was very evident that it was developing, especially in mixed cities like Caesarea,” added the expert.

The Antiquities Authority also recovered hundreds of silver and bronze coins from the Roman period and hundreds more from the 14th century, precisely from the Mamluk era (the region’s medieval sultanate).

In addition, a red gemstone was found, along with ceramic objects and small figures.