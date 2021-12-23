Christmas basket rises 11.8% in SP in 2021, says Fipe; turkey, panettone and green olives are villains of high prices | São Paulo

A survey by the Economic Research Institute Foundation (Fipe) points out that the price of items in the Christmas basket grew on average 11.8% in the state of São Paulo compared to last year.

According to Fipe, the basket that cost R$ 309.86 in 2020, this year does not cost less than R$ 346.41.

1 of 2 Christmas basket sales are expected to increase around 15% this year in the region — Photo: Reginaldo dos Santos/EPTV Sales of Christmas baskets should increase about 15% this year in the region — Photo: Reginaldo dos Santos/EPTV

Turkey, Panettone and green olives were the villains of high prices and registered an increase above 20%. Pork loin had a drop of over 7%, according to a survey.

The most expensive product was filet mignon, which registered an increase of 30.78% compared to 2020. Then comes turkey, which had a 23.83% increase and green olives, which grew 23.76%.

Panettone, which is the star of the festive date, had an increase of 21.81%, and cod advanced 21.27% in 2021, compared to the previous year.

Despite the general rise in prices, some items had a reduction, such as peaches, which dropped 6.81%, and pork cuts, especially pork loin, with an accumulated drop of 7.7% in relation to prices from last Christmas.

See the table below with the numbers found in the survey:

2 of 2 Research from Fipe points out the high number of items in the Christmas basket in 2021. — Photo: Reproduction/Fipe Research from Fipe points out the high number of items in the Christmas basket in 2021. — Photo: Reproduction/Fipe

Many people have ordered the entire dinner, or part of it, with companies and entrepreneurs specializing in Christmas treats.

Lígia Gomes de Sá Correia is a baker and says that, in order to fill orders at that time, she has been working more than 19 hours a day.

“Since mid-November I wake up at 5 am and go to bed around 11:30 pm, midnight. Working straight away, Monday to Monday. I won’t stop, I’ll work straight away. There’s orders for the 26th and 27th, party for the 30th. Orders for supper for the New Year, desserts for the New Year. And at the beginning of January, there are already orders”, he says.

The pace of this year, according to the baker, is three times greater than that of 2020.

“I think that even because of the fact that families are getting together this year, orders have increased, tripled compared to last year. Last year was more souvenirs, so the person: ‘I want a box with 3 mini honey buns’. This year, no. People are ordering several desserts, they are ordering decorated honey bread kits, in a much larger quantity than last year”, he said.

The items that come out the most are personalized gingerbreads, fruit cake and buttery decorated cookies, in a small pot shaped like Christmas symbols.

“There’s this one I call ‘biscoitone’, which is the buttery biscuit with raisins and candied sugar and the lollipops that the kids love, so a personalized chocolate lollipop for this time of year is also quite popular,” he said.

In an Italian restaurant in Tatuapé, in the East Zone, orders are also successful — and the feeling is, in fact, that family meetings are back, according to businessman Marcelo Muniz.

“This year we are very optimistic, because, due to the pandemic, last year was very complicated. This year we feel that people are getting together more, they want to be closer, so we had a very relevant increase from last year to This year. So far we have 22 baskets reserved and six more came in today. So, until the 24th, more things will come in,” he said.

The good old padoca is a traditional stronghold of São Paulo residents and they also accept orders for supper.

“We have a series of dishes to offer our customers (we try to cut and cover), ranging from fish, poultry, pork, beef and lamb. The dishes are offered in kits, in which the customer chooses his roast , and comes with garnishes”, said the bakery manager Juliano Vieira.

His bakery, in the East Side, has already received 85 orders this year, but they are also going to prepare for another habit that is returning to normal: leaving everything to the last minute.

“We are programming ourselves for this. We already have a production established with orders, our obligation to serve all orders, but we always produce more to serve this last-minute customer”, said the manager.