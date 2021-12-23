city ​​of SP receives 1 million doses of vaccine

The city of São Paulo will receive 1 million doses of vaccines against the H1N1 flu from the Butantan Institute.

This Thursday (23), a batch with 400,000 immunization agents will be delivered in the city of São Paulo, and vaccination will start on Friday (24), from 7 am to 7 pm, at the 469 UBSs (Basic Health Units).

According to the SMS (Municipal Health Department), the doses will be available for people who have not been vaccinated in 2021. Priority groups include pregnant women, postpartum women (women in the postpartum period), elderly people over 60 and children aged between 6 months to 5 years.

The shipment of 600,000 doses has yet to be shipped.

The capital of São Paulo has registered cases of the H3N2 virus variant, causing an increase in the number of visits to emergency rooms. The municipal secretary of Health Edson Aparecido said that the use of another immunizing agent is necessary to face this strain.

Thus, the immunizations that will arrive in the capital will be used in an attempt to reduce the recent increase in the number of cases of patients with respiratory symptoms, according to the city.

Attendances grow

In November, the city of São Paulo had almost 112,000 people with flu-like symptoms, half of which were suspected of having covid-19, informs the Health folder. The month of December already surpasses the indicators of the previous month.

Until the 20th, the SMS registers 170 thousand cases of respiratory conditions, of which 79,400 are suspected of being infected by the coronavirus.

According to the City of São Paulo, around 4.5 million people have been vaccinated against the H1N1 flu so far.