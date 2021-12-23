City of SP prepares Health system to face Ômicron variant in January

the anchor of CNN Daniela Lima spoke, this Wednesday (22), with the Health Secretary of the city of São Paulo, Edson Aparecido, who analyzed how the next year should be in relation to Covid-19.

The secretary said he believes 2022 should start the same way as 2021, with the same concerns and security measures.

“Looking at what happened out there, when Ômicron became prevalent, we have already started to prepare the Health system to face a possible new high in cases without January,” he said.

The new variant, which was identified on November 25, has raised concern and restrictive measures in European countries. The Netherlands, for example, entered a strict lockdown last Sunday (19), and the UK recorded more than 106,000 cases of Covid-19 this Wednesday, passing the 100,000 mark for the first time since the start of the pandemic. .

Despite the concern, Edson Aparecido remembers that Brazil suffered less with Delta, the previous variant. As São Paulo vaccinated the population a lot, the secretary believes that this will be a weapon against Ômicron, in addition to the use of masks.

The capital of São Paulo is also facing a high number of hospitalizations because of Influenza H3N2, the new variant of the flu. If Ômicron spreads in Brazil as it did in Europe, there may be a risk that hospitals will be overloaded with admissions for the two diseases, which worries the department.

Basic care helps prevent Covid-19 and the flu