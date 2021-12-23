City of SP to receive 1 million doses of the flu vaccine from the Butantan Institute to contain the increase in cases of the disease | São Paulo

The Municipal Health Department of São Paulo (SMS) said this Wednesday (22) that it will receive from the Butantan Institute about 1 million doses of the vaccine against the H1N1 flu to face the increase in cases of the disease in the city.

The first batch with 400,000 immunizing agents will be made available this Thursday (23) and the secretariat will start the new stage of vaccination against the disease on Friday (24).

The new doses will be aimed at people who have not yet been vaccinated in 2021 and vaccination will take place in all 469 Basic Health Units (UBSs), always from 7am to 7pm.

Pregnant women, postpartum women, breastfeeding women, seniors over 60 years and children aged 6 months to 5 years are part of the priority group, according to the health folder.

“The Butantan Institute responded to a request from the Health Surveillance Coordination (Covisa) of the SMS, which sent an official letter requesting additional doses of the flu vaccine, in an attempt to alleviate the worrying picture of the increase in the number of cases of patients with respiratory symptoms , in recent days,” said a statement released by the City of SP on Wednesday (22).

The health folder claims that it made the same request requesting more doses of the H1N1 flu vaccine to the Ministry of Health.

Increase in flu cases

This year, about 4.5 million people received the vaccine against the H1N1 flu in the city of São Paulo. The number was not enough to cover the entire population of the city and the increase in cases of flu cases have filled hospitals this year, causing confusion in health facilities.

In November 2021, the secretariat states that the city of SP recorded a total of 111,949 calls for people with flu-like symptoms, 56,220 of which were suspected of Covid-19 and the others of flu and other respiratory diseases. There were about 55.7 thousand cases of non-Covid-related respiratory diseases during the period.

This month, until Tuesday (20), the SMS registers a total of 170,259 people with respiratory conditions, with 79,482 being suspected of Covid-19. In other words, about 90,700 cases of respiratory illnesses not related to Covid.

There are about 35,000 more calls just for cases not related to Covid in the comparison of one month with the other, without December having yet come to an end.

Patients await care in the hallway and sitting on the floor in a UPA in Taboão da Serra (SP)

The increase in cases of people with flu symptoms is causing overcrowding and confusion in healthcare facilities in the metropolitan region of São Paulo. In the city of São Paulo, attendances for flu syndrome increased by 48%.

At the end of this Wednesday morning (22), patients at the Emergency Care Unit (UPA) Akira Tada, in Taboão da Serra, reported that they saw patients fainting without being treated. The place was packed. “We are asking for help, at the moment there is no place to be assisted,” he stated.

In the capital, just in the first 20 days of December, almost 82,911 people with respiratory problems were attended. In November, there were 55,729 assistances.

The Children’s Hospital Menino Jesus, located in Bela Vista, in the central region of the capital, broke the record for people with respiratory problems and is full. Hospital superintendent Antônio Carlos Madeira said that this week, the emergency room registered the record of attendance of the last two years. There were 246 patients in a single day.

“We have been operating with 100% of the beds occupied. ICU beds including children waiting to be admitted. Some children are being treated outside the ICU when they need to be in intensive care, but the specialized team itself takes care of these cases, even if they are located outside the critical unit environment”, he says.

The assistant secretary of health in the capital, Luiz Carlos Zamarco, said that the hospital in Brasilândia, in the North Zone, should receive serious cases of flu, but that so far few people have needed hospitalization.

He also stated that the City Hall is strengthening the service.

“We put up some tents as of yesterday with more doctors. Today, we authorized our partners to hire over 280 physicians in order to streamline this service. We don’t have Covid hospitalization increases. And the flu hospitalization with this hospitalization volume that you are seeing that you are walking through the Upas, emergency rooms, which are a very large number of patients. We have had 48 admissions so far. I mean, compared to the number of patients who are undergoing consultations, it is not a large number”, he says.

2 of 2 Health unit crowded in the metropolitan region of São Paulo — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo Health unit crowded in the metropolitan region of São Paulo — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

On Wednesday (21), the City of São Paulo said that it authorized the hiring of over 280 doctors for care.

Images taken on Wednesday (21) afternoon at the Basic Health Unit of Jardim Grimaldi, in the East Zone of the city of São Paulo, show an intense movement – the number of consultations is higher than the average.

People looking for care and health professionals came to disagree and the Metropolitan Civil Guard was called.

Other UBSs are also overloaded. According to the City Hall, the average number of visits to the Jaçanã Emergency Care Unit (UPA), for example, more than doubled from November to December.

Occupancy in health units is also repeated in the metropolitan region of São Paulo. On Wednesday afternoon (20), a viewer sent a video to Globo’s production that he recorded at Upa de Taboão da Serra.

The images show patients awaiting care sitting on the stairs and in the hallways.

By telephone, the viewer, who lives in Taboão da Serra, said that he arrived at 6 am at Upa Akira Tada, with his 83-year-old uncle, who needed to see a general practitioner.

The service only took place around 11 am, when the uncle was taken to the medication room. They left Upa around 15:00. The viewer also said that when he left Upa, the situation in the waiting room was even worse.

The City Hall of Taboão da Serra reported that in recent days there has been more than 100% increase in attendance at Upa, the Arena emergency room and the children’s emergency room because of the flu outbreak in São Paulo and a virus that can cause broncheolitis in children.

Also according to the note, Upa Akira Tada had four clinicians attending during the day and three at night. With the increase in demand, another clinician was assigned to provide care.

Anyone with mild flu-like symptoms, such as coughing, sore throat, fever and a runny nose, can have a remote consultation with a doctor, without leaving the house, by calling 4788-7700.

This service is open from Monday to Friday, except holidays and optional point, from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm.

The number of visits to patients with respiratory problems grows in the city of SP